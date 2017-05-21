Gautam Gambhir — A Raging Knight Rider

Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Gautam Gambhir ( PTI Photo) Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Gautam Gambhir ( PTI Photo)

After yet another successful season with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir has emerged as one of IPL’s most influential captains. What’s more explosive than his cricketing avatar at Eden Gardens is his outpouring of emotions on his online handle, where he is unabashedly jingoistic while pledging his support for the armed forces. The Indian Express pieces together the tale of the roaring captaincy, the reliable runs and the hyper-animated rage of the Twitter rants.

Some 5000-odd miles from where Brisbane Heats’ Chris Lynn was engrossed in a game of merry-go-round with Perth Scorchers’ bowlers at the WACA, Gautam Gambhir was busy making mental notes, watching the carnage being rolled out on the giant LED screen in the spacious drawing room of his Central Delhi house. Later, after Lynn pulled the shutters down on the game, with an effortless six off Ashton Agar, Gambhir hastily texted Heats’ coach and friend Daniel Vettori. “Tell him he’s going to open for KKR this IPL.”

It wasn’t a fleeting whim. Four months later, in the first team meeting of this IPL season, in a plush hotel room in Kolkata, Gambhir was telling Lynn that at no point should he think of shelving his natural methods of destruction. For, players thrust with sudden responsibilities — especially someone like Lynn who had an event-less three years with the club — tend to creak under pressure. “Just express yourself. Don’t worry about runs,” was his advice. As it unfolded, Lynn gave Kolkata the initial fizz.

The Gambhir faithful, and there’s quite a few in the Kolkata dressing room, have long spoken of the captain’s “intuition.”

There was another, perhaps a more telling, evidence of Gambhir’s intuitiveness. Five years ago, on the morning of the IPL auction, then KKR assistant coach Vijay Dahiya’s phone buzzed interminably. It was Gambhir on the other end. He kept repeating the same one-line in his rattling, breathless tone. “Even if you buy just one player make sure it’s Sunil Narine,” he would say. “We had all seen him in Champions League the year before and there was an element of mystery about him, but some of us still had doubts about Narine. He kept calling me though and repeated the same line. In fact, he had called me the day before too,” recollects Dahiya.

Finally, more out of their captain’s insistence than any genuine faith in Narine’s abilities, they acquired the West Indian for 700,000 USD, more than 10 times his base price. Five months later, he played the most pivotal role in landing Kolkata their maiden IPL silverware, thus ending their storied litany of underachievement. He led them to two titles in three years and five playoffs in the last seven seasons, squashing all carping about the team’s inconsistency, and almost shepherding his team to a third final this week. His name synonymous with KKR now, the 35-year-old has spawned success second only to Dhoni in IPL during this long association.

Five years since the first trophy, he continues to be their most valuable acquisition, even more this season, what with his astonishing hitting ways. Even Narine’s transformation as an opener this season had Gambhir’s stamp. When Lynn was injured, they weren’t quite so worried, for the captain himself and Uthappa make a fine opening pair. But Gambhir, apparently, wanted to throw in a surprise, which Lynn had provided until then. Then in one team meeting, he came up with the Narine suggestion. There were a few puzzled faces, but they weren’t to repudiate their skipper. They did not fear his wrath, but they respected his judgment. That, though, wasn’t an intuition, but rather the result of scouring countless Caribbean Premier League matches in the dead of the night.

Not just CPL or BBL, he watches as many games as possible, even if it is a nondescript third-division club game in Delhi. “He is a cricket junkie, and even during the off-season he keeps monitoring his Kolkata players and watches whatever cricket match he can. He also keeps in touch with them round the year and doesn’t forget to wish them on their birthdays and anniversaries,” says a confidante of his.

It’s not an efficiently manicured PR mechanism—Gambhir doesn’t jot the dates down in a diary or follow Facebook notifications of birthdays. It’s genuine concern, like within a family. The word family creeps up several times in any KKR-related conversation with Gambhir. “It’s with them that I spend two wonderful months of a year, and I see the team as a family, a happy family, where you have to support each other and be with them during their ups and downs. That’s the reason for our togetherness,” Gambhir says.

***

If Kolkata is a big family, then Gambhir, is the invulnerable patriarch. Like a headman, he has his firm beliefs and opinions, whether flawed or not, and he brings to KKR the fight and fervour, the sheer combativeness and doggedness they repeatedly exhibit in times of peril.

Like when they bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 49, defending a paltry 131. It seems he stokes a seething siege mentality. For every time he and his team take the field, it seems they are entrenched in an us-vs-them battle. It is an old trick of management to create a siege mentality within a club, fostering the usefully motivational belief that the whole world is against you and everyone wants to see you lose. The flip side to it is that players are prone to emotional exhaustion.

Hence, it’s unsurprising that Gambhir has welded a winning unit from a bunch of national discards (like Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla and Robin Uthappa) and now himself, and fringe players (like Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ishank Jaggi) and youngsters (like Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot). There have been few high-profile acquisitions over the last few years.

Or in other words, there is a Gambhir-ness about the team. Gambhir downplays it though. “I don’t treat myself as an all-powerful captain or say my players should toe the line. I’m just one of them, helping them out to produce their best. So when I look back it gives me a lot of satisfaction that the team has headed in the right direction after I had joined them and the players I represent really trust me. Even if I weren’t the captain, I would have done the same,” he asserts.

In the dressing room, he can simultaneously be the cheerleader, motivational speaker, shrink, priest at a confessional, teacher, judge and lord high executioner. There was a time, after remodelling his action last year, Narine was nervous like a rookie. Gambhir, sensing the Trinidadian’s insecurity, didn’t let him drift away. Instead, he reassured him promising he would be given enough game time to regain the rhythm and rebuild his confidence.

Hence, even though he wasn’t picking wickets as prolifically as he used to, Gambhir didn’t drop him. Narine’s confidence was gradually restored. “His leadership is built on this mutual trust. He stands by his players through thick and thin. He scolds them, blasts them, sometimes benches them, but he also backs them to the hilt. Like he has backed Piyush and Pathan even when they were not doing well. No player can complain that he hasn’t been given enough opportunities,” observes Dahiya.

He can, at times, look ruffled and perturbed, ranting and cussing about, but is seldom detached or moody. Fielders dare not meet his eye when they lapse, or batsmen when they play a hideous stroke. Mid-inning dressing downs are quite common. He can also be too adamant, and can defend his case “for hours” on what he believes is right. But at no point do the players feel agitated or de-motivated, because they know the times he has been by their side far outnumber the times he has rebuked them. Dahiya sums up Gambhir’s persona in one platitudinous analogy. “He’s the team’s engine that keeps it ticking away.”

***

The argumentative side of his persona, Gambhir acknowledges. But these days, he makes a genuine attempt to be not dragged into unnecessary spats and tone his anger down. He doesn’t after all elbow his instigators, as he did Watson in a Test when he was still an impressionable young man. Paternity too has mellowed him down. But there sometimes surfaces the sense of righteousness simmering beneath him. “I argue when I feel I’m justified to argue, when I feel convinced to argue. I only stand and fight for things I genuinely feel I should (stand for). I am stubborn that way,” he asserts.

More than what transpires on a cricketing field, Gambhir’s stubbornness manifests on Twitter, where his commitment to the Indian Army seems stauncher than the love for his franchisee. Not a day, it seems, passes without Gambhir applauding, and extolling the Indian Army. “Actual heroes are not made the actual heroes. Unfortunately, cricketers and Bollywood stars are the heroes. But there are so many people in the country who put their body on the line for the country. There’s no bigger contribution to the country,” he states.

Inhesitantly, and proudly, Gambhir declares that Army was his first love. “As a child I was inspired by them. I wanted to join the Army. But unfortunately I couldn’t, but that doesn’t stop me from supporting them whenever I could,” he says.

His love and respect for them aren’t limited to pictures or tweets or words. The day after the Sukma attacks, he promised to bear the educational expenses of the martyred soldiers’ children. But the unabashed support for the military has landed him in trouble often enough to embrace circumspection. Like for instance when he recently tweeted, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours.” (Sic) The same day, as if he had a volcanic rumble inside him, he tweeted again, “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror.” (Sic)

It was widely criticised for its blatant jingoism, and debates abounded on whether a public figure as influential as Gambhir ought to be more measured and factual in his opinions. He was trolled and made fodder of funny memes. But Gambhir doesn’t care about being politically correct. “That’s what I feel Twitter should be, a platform where you can express your views, to convey to the public what you are feeling. It matters a lot, because it’s the way you connect with the society at large. It’s a responsible platform. It’s a big platform,” he says.

“It helps you stay relevant,” he stresses.

He can be awkwardly funny when he wants to be. Like when he tweeted Yuvraj Singh on the eve of his wedding: “Seems u r wearing a chestguard beneath dat sherwani! Lemme tell u bro der r no chestguards made 2 fend marital bouncers yet!? As n opener I hav d formula 2 handle bouncers on&off d field. Will giv u some tips.” (Sic). In a sense the Yuvraj-banter smudges the grave, serious texture of his personality, adds an extra, frivolous layer to him which, nonetheless, restores a balance.

However, in the end, it is hard to distinguish the soldier-like man he is on the field and the soldier-worshiping man he is on the virtual world. These are two spheres of life he feels he is very real. Gambhir detests war analogies in sport. “We are undermining the sacrifices of soldiers when we compare sport to war,” he says. But when discussing Gambhir, be it Gambhir the cricketer or Gambhir the tweeter, war analogies are but inevitable.

***

Reign of steel: ‘The smile on their face fills me with a lot of satisfaction’

123 The number of matches Gautam Gambhir has led KKR in, the second most by any skipper, the highest being MS Dhoni (143).

70 KKR have won these many matches under him. Since he took over in 2011, they have won the IPL twice and reached the play-offs thrice.

Which was the most satisfying aspect of your Kolkata stint?

To see the smiles on the faces of their supporters. It gives you a great deal of satisfaction that you have made so many people happy and they’re cheering you so passionately whenever you walk into the stadium. Looking back, from where the team was when I joined and where it’s now, it makes me feel confident that I have done something positive.

Do you see yourself as a social crusader, when you support certain causes?

Not as a social crusader, but I have a strong social commitment, which as social beings we should be. Being a public figure, there’s even more reason for being socially committed, because people follow what you are doing and what you are saying. I’m not saying every cricketer or public figure should do it. It depends on the individual.

Was it the reason behind your staunch support for Gurmeher Kaur?

We live in a free country where everyone is entitled to their opinion. If a daughter who lost her father puts up posts about the horrors of war with the intention of achieving peace, she has all the right to. It is not an opportunity for everyone to show how patriotic they are and gang up on her to mock her. She is entitled to her opinion just as every other citizen is. Everyone may or may not agree with it but mocking her for it is despicable.

How do you react to being trolled?

In the end, whether people make fun of you or not, it’s all about your conscience. After all, it’s my opinion, which I’m fully entitled to believe. As long as I have the clarity in my mind, and I know what I’m doing is right, I don’t feel upset.

There is a perception that you get sometimes angry on the pitch? Is that what you call aggression?

It’s the way I’m. Different people express aggression differently. Look at somebody like Ajinkya Rahane, who is generally very silent on the pitch but his captaincy (in the India-Australia series) was very aggressive. Everybody does it differently. Virat (Kohli) does it differently. I do it differently. In the end, it’s about being successful or not.

