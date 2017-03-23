IPL 2017: Complete squads and players list of IPL 10 teams

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith are set to lead their respective team franchise. (Source: File) Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith are set to lead their respective team franchise. (Source: File)

The tenth edition of Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin from April 5 2017 and will culminate with the final on May 21 2017. In a repeat of last year’s final, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season’s opener. IPL 10 will be played across nine venues and will be spread across 47 days. Each team will play 14 matches, i.e. seven home matches and seven away matches. The teams that finish in the top two after the league stage will play the eliminator and the winner directly will qualify for the final while the loser will play the winner of the playoff between third and fourth place in the second eliminator. In the previous season, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were replaced by Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions. Here’s a look at the full squads of the participating teams for the tenth edition of the cash-rich league

Rising Pune Supergiants:

Full squad: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Ankit Sharma, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Chahar, Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferduson. Usman Khawaja, Jaskaran Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Milind Tondon, Manoj Tiwary, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa

Squad strength: 24 (16 Indian, 8 Overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Full squad: Trent Boult (5 Cr), Chris Woakes (4.20 Cr), Rishi Dhawan (55 Lakh), Nathan Coulter-Nile (3.5 Cr), Rovman Powell (30 Lakh), R Sanjay Yadav (10 Lakh), Ishank Jaggi (10 Lakh), Darren Bravo (50 Lakh), Sayan Ghosh (10 Lakh), Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajput

Squad strength: 23 (14 Indian, 9 Overseas)

Mumbai Indians:

Full squad: Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, A Gunarathna , K Khejroliya, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Squad strength: 27 (18 Indian, 9 Overseas)

Gujarat Lions:

Full squad: Suresh Raina, Akshdeep Nath, Shubham Agarwal, Basil Thampi, Dwayne Bravo, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Shibil Kaushik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brendon McCullum, Munaf Patel, Pratham Singh, Jason Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Shelley Shaurya, Nathu Singh, Dwayne Smith, Tejas Baroka, Andrew Tye

Squad strength: 27 (19 Indian, 8 Overseas)

Kings XI Punjab:

Full squad: Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy, Rinku Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, M Vijay, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla.

Squad strength: 27 (18 Indian, 9 Overseas)

Delhi Daredevils:

Full squad: Angelo Mathews (2 Cr), Corey Anderson (1 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (5 Cr), Pat Cummins (4.50 Cr), Ankit Bawne (INR 10 Lakhs), Aditya Tare (25 Lakhs), Murugan Ashwin (1 Cr), Navdeep Saini (10 lakh), Shashank Singh (10 Lakh), JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Squad strength: 26 (17 Indian, 9 Overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Full squad: Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammad Nabi, Ekalavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin, Mohammed Siraj, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar.

Squad strength: 25 (16 Indian, 9 Overseas)

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Full squad: Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Choudhary, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, S Aravind, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squad strength: 24 (15 Indian, 9 Overseas)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd