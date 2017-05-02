IPL 2017: From Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pagdi challenge to Rohit Sharma’s birthday celebrations, top posts on social media

Shikhar Dhawan during the Pagdi challenge. Shikhar Dhawan during the Pagdi challenge.

The Indian Premier League is entering the business end and people are catching up with the buzz on social media. From players and the franchisees, the fans are connecting and commenting on the posts to show their love. Last time we showed you MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes answerinf questions with Stokes, who scored his first IPL century, stealing the show.

This week we have Shikhar Dhawan and his Hyderabad team enjoying the pagdi competition and Rohit Sharma’s birthday celebration as the top posts. The Mumbai Indians post about the captain’s birthday also got many views.

But the top video was from Kolkata Knight Riders’ Facebook page in which he is seen dedicating his prize money to Sukma attack victims.

And on Instagram, the Virat Kohli photo with Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra daughter has taken it by storm. Fans have interacted with the post more than any other related to IPL

Rohit’s birthday celebration with his team Mumbai Indians did not only trend on Facebook but even on Instagram it attracted a lot of audience.

Suresh Raina with his daughter Garcia in a swimming pool was also one of the top posts on Insta.

With the playoffs around the corner, except some more interesting things on social media.

