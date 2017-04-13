IPL 2017: Former Indian Cricketers (Women) get BCCI one-time benefit awards

A cheque of Rs 15 lakhs each was given Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat while Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh were handed cheques of Rs 25 lakhs each. A cheque of Rs 15 lakhs each was given Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat while Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh were handed cheques of Rs 25 lakhs each.

Recognizing the contribution of women cricketers to Indian cricket the BCCI on Wednesday honoured Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat, Deepa Kulkarni, Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh with a one-time benefit awards in Mumbai.

The award was given on the base of number of matches played. A cheque of 15 lakhs each was given Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat by Ravi Shastri. Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh were handed cheques of 25 lakhs each.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has requested the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI to consider the women cricketers’ longstanding plea of one-time benefit scheme and a substantial increase in the monthly pension.

A majority of former women cricketers including Rangaswamy feels that the BCCI should have brought them under the one-time benefit scheme, just like it did for their male counterparts in 2015.

As of now, former women cricketers who have played more than five Tests get ‘gratis’ from the BCCI with the ones in the highest slab getting Rs 22,500 per month. The current slab structure leaves out cricketers who have played less than five Tests for India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd