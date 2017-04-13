Latest News

IPL 2017: Former Indian Cricketers (Women) get BCCI one-time benefit awards

BCCI one-time benefit awards were given on the base of number of matches played.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 13, 2017 12:18 pm
A cheque of Rs 15 lakhs each was given Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat while Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh were handed cheques of Rs 25 lakhs each.

Recognizing the contribution of women cricketers to Indian cricket the BCCI on Wednesday honoured Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat, Deepa Kulkarni, Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh with a one-time benefit awards in Mumbai.

The award was given on the base of number of matches played. A cheque of 15 lakhs each was given Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat by Ravi Shastri. Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh were handed cheques of 25 lakhs each.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has requested the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI to consider the women cricketers’ longstanding plea of one-time benefit scheme and a substantial increase in the monthly pension.

A majority of former women cricketers including Rangaswamy feels that the BCCI should have brought them under the one-time benefit scheme, just like it did for their male counterparts in 2015.

As of now, former women cricketers who have played more than five Tests get ‘gratis’ from the BCCI with the ones in the highest slab getting Rs 22,500 per month. The current slab structure leaves out cricketers who have played less than five Tests for India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi