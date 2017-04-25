IPL 2017: For the first time in my seven years with KKR I was fuming, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir revealed that he was fuming after KKR’s batting collapse from 65/1 to 131 all out. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir revealed that he was fuming after KKR’s batting collapse from 65/1 to 131 all out. (Source: PTI)

After Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 49 runs, skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir revealed that he wasn’t really pleased at the efforts shown by his batsmen during the first half of the KKR’s show. “We had two KKR teams playing the last game, first one that batted in the first half, the second one was playing for its life. I have never imposed myself but the batting collapse hurt me. I thought that we were not taking enough pride. I don’t know whether TV cameras or microphones caught it but we were chirping all the time when RCB were batting,” he wrote for the Hindustan Times. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Gambhir further added,”I am happy to lose spots on the IPL Fairplay award list but I can not see my team slipping on the points table. For the first time in my seven years with KKR I was fuming. The loss against Gujarat Lions was still haunting. On the back of that, we collapsed from 65 for 1 to 131 all out against RCB. It was unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Gambhir’s aggression rubbed off on his teammates as they bundled out RCB for 49 runs, the lowest ever in Indian Premier League history to win their match by 82 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 132 runs, Bangalore never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals. Nathan Coulter-Nile began the destruction with three wickets. Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav also picked up three wickets each.

