Five players we will badly miss in IPL 10

Before the IPL kickstarts its tenth edition on Wednesday one of the major concerns for fans is teams losing players due to injuries. With less than a day to go for the tournament to begin, some of the biggest names of world cricket have already pulled out. Here are the five players whom fans will badly miss in IPL 10

R Ashwin

It seems like the rigorous of five-day cricket has finally taken its toll on R Ashwin. After bowling more than 700 overs in the entire season the workload finally had its say. Ashwin is reportedly set to miss IPL 2017 because of a sports hernia. Rising Pune Supergiant are definitely going to miss the services of their most seasoned bowler

M Vijay

Kings XI Punjab suffered a massive blow as one of the IPL stalwarts Murali Vijay was ruled out with couple of injuries. Vijay will have to undergo a wrist surgery. Vijay had also injured his shoulder in the fifth Test against England when he dived to stop a ball from going into the boundary. He played the series against Bangladesh and Australia carrying the injury and the BCCI has advised him to undergo a surgery before the injury exaggerates.

Irfan Pathan

In the previous IPL edition, he played only one game for Rising Pune Supergiants. At the end of the IPL last year, Irfan was plagued by injuries which also resulted in a dip in form with both bat and ball. He impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in which he picked up five wickets in four games at an average of 17.6 and an economy rate of 6.28. However, with the bat, he managed just 32 runs in four games and this probably went against him

Andre Russell

The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team suffered the biggest blow with the loss of Andre Russell to an anti-doping code violation. Russell has played a big role in big games. He’s been the match-winner for KKR consistently and his absence will be a huge loss for fans

Ishant Sharma

In the 2016 season Ishant Sharma was picked by Rising Pune Supergiants. Not being a white ball bowler and having a base price of 2 crore INR has not helped Ishant Sharma’s cause. Also he played only one Test against England and one Test against Bangladesh and in both matches he impressed

