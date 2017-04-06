IPL 2017: Five international players to watch out for

The Indian Premier League kicked off on April 5 and the glamorous league is yet again set to give some fantastic and electrifying performances. While the cash-rich league has proven to be a platform for youngsters to reveal their talent, on the other hand it has also attracted the international players to play for different franchises. This was pretty evident in this year’s IPL auctions when two English players Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills bagged the highest bid. Here’s a list of overseas players to watch out for in this season.

Ben Stokes

The England all-rounder was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 14.5 crore after a base price of INR 2 crore. Stokes’ has a superb ability to smash the cricket ball hard with his willow while he is one of the most clinical bowlers in the present scenario in world cricket. The right-handed all-rounder’s inclusion in the Pune squad will only lead to a strong middle order batting line up and a complete bowling unit and he would surely be somebody to watch out for in this season.

Tymal Mills

Another English player made a cut in the Indian Premier League when he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for an amount of INR 12 crore. Bangalore suffered a blow earlier in the year when the strike bowler Mitchell Starc decided to miss the tenth edition of IPL. Mills can surely be counted as Starc’s replacements as he is a left-arm quick bowler who persists an ability to bowl both in the starting of the innings as well as in the death overs. Moreover, Mills had previously shown that why is he somebody who can be brutal in the ending overs during India’s limited overs series against England. He is capable of bowling slow Yorkers which can create trouble for the batsmen in scoring runs at the end of the innings.

Kagiso Rabada

No one really needs to give an explanation about Kagiso Rabada’s presence in the list. Rabada was sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 5 crore and it seems that Delhi certainly made a perfect choice in picking up the Proteas bowler. He is quick and can bowl some nasty short-deliveries that can real make a batsman uncomfortable out there in the middle. With Zaheer Khan and Pat Cummins in their bowling line up, the Delhi Daredevils franchise will surely be up with some business when they battle it out in this season of the Indian Premier League.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy joined the Gujarat Lions camp for this IPL season and a camp that already consists of a batting powerhouse. The Suresh Raina-led team includes troops like Aaron Finch, James Faulkner, the captain Raina himself, Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith. These batsmen with the long handle in their hands can be a nightmare on their day for any bowling set up. Roy might find it difficult to register a berth in the playing XI in all the matches but without any doubts, he would be a batsman who will bring balance to this Gujarat side whenever he is out there in the centre.

Mitchell Johnson

Back to his old franchise Mumbai Indians, Mitchell Johnson presently is one of the finest picks for his respective team. The former Australian bowler has had a superb Big Bash League semi-final and final where he dismantled the opponents with his ferocious pace and perfect accuracy. The MI side have certainly played a master stroke before the start of the Indian Premier League.

