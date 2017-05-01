IPL 2017: Five best catches from IPL 10, watch video

Virat Kohli took a blinder to send Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion. Virat Kohli took a blinder to send Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion.

Each season the IPL provides fans with some sensational moments on field and this year too it has not disappointed either. Taking spectacular catches on the boundary line is no longer a spectacular event as teams practice the same and replicate it on field. Herein, we take a look at the five best catches so far from the IPL 2017 season.

Suresh Raina

One of the first spectacular ones was taken by Suresh Raina who grabbed a sensational catch to remove Rising Pune Supergiants opener Ajinkya Rahane. Standing at slip, Raina first seemed to be in no position to take the catch when the ball flew off Rahane’s edge but he flung a left-hand at it and somehow managed to cling on to it.

Wriddhiman Saha

In another moment, Wriddhiman Saha pulled off a tremendous catch while standing behind the wickets to dismiss RCB’s Mandeep Singh in the match 8 of the IPL.

A short delivery from Varun Aaron saw Mandeep Singh miscuing a ball which seemed to land in a no man’s area. However, Saha had other plans and went backwards and grabbed a sensational catch.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma pulled off one of the best catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rohit Sharma took a stunner to dismiss AB de Villiers.

Rohit Sharma seemed to have anticipated De Villiers’ shot at cover as he flung himself at the ball and took a sensational catch.

Gautam Gambhir

Against KXIP, KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir became a juggler while standing at the Extra Cover. It was in the final over of the KXIP innings when Gambhir juggled the ball not once, but thrice and then spectacularly caught the ball to dismiss Varun Aaron.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli took a blinder to send Rahul Tripathi packing off Pawan Negi’s bowling. Kohli held onto a blinder to get rid of Rahul Tripathi of Pawan Negi’s bowling in the ninth over during Pune’s innings.flew to his left and caught the ball with his left hand and threw it in the air to leave the batsman completely bewildered.

Talking about the screamer in the post-match interview, Kohli said that it is one of the best catches he has ever taken. hopefully, there will be many more to come.

