IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: We’ve lost three times to Pune, but hopefully, we’ll change it around, says Jasprit Bumrah

After making his IPL debut in 2013 to Mumbai Indians’ chase for their third IPL title, Jasprit Bumrah has evolved as a wicket-taking bowler. Considered to be one of the best death overs bowlers in the current era, Bumrah showed his brilliance in this year’s IPL. Ahead of the all-important finals of the IPL Bumrah said,”This is my third final with Mumbai, but for the first time, I’ll be playing it,” Jasprit Bumrah says, “I’m still learning. I’m lucking to be with Mumbai to interact with a lot of legends. We had a good start this year, usually, we are slow. We had a good momentum and we want to use it in the final. We are very excited, it’s a big game, we’ll give our best effort. We’ve lost three times to Pune, but hopefully, we’ll change it around.”

It may be recalled here that Bumrah had also said,”Back in 2013, when Mumbai Indians last played the final, I was just a youngster coming out of U-19 cricket. To play with players like you is always special, and to learn a lot. Therefore, I have learnt a lot, and hopefully, with what I have learnt, I will probably be able to use it in the final as well.”

Mumbai Indians, who are yet to beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the tenth season of the IPL, will face the Steve Smith-led side for the fourth time in the season and will be looking to win their third IPL title.

“Usually, when you are coming out of U-19 cricket, you think you know you have pace. Therefore, you try to experiment it on bowlers, as if you hit the batsmen, they do not like it. Consequently, I thought I would try it on the bowlers, and it was a good day. Wasn’t it?” the 23-year old bowlers replied on being asked that he used to bowl with sheer pace during the net practice sessions in 2013.

