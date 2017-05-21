IPL 2017 final, MI vs RPS: Rishabh Pant looks like a combination of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, says Sachin Tendulkar

Rishabh Pant scored 97 against gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. (Source;: BCCI) Rishabh Pant scored 97 against gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. (Source;: BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Rishabh Pant’s batting ability and said that he looks like a mix of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina whenever he bats in the middle. “He is a special talent. To me, he looks like a combination of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina – the set up and the bat swing. Wonderful to watch,” said Tendulkar while speaking before the start of the IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Sachin also talked about the kind of courage Pant showed after the demise of his father and the way he came back in the tournament and performed.

“Yes, it’s never easy to have a tragedy in your family and then turn up and focus on the game (on Rishabh’s bereavement on the eve of IPL). I can understand what he must have gone through, because the same happened with me in the 1999 World Cup. It takes time to overcome and is a loss that’s irreparable. Full marks to Rishabh and his family; in these times, you need your family’s support.”

Pant, who made his IPL debut in 2016 edition, has grabbed a lot of praise after playing some aggressive knocks in this season of the cash-rich league. One of the finest innings from the left-hander came when he scored 97 against Gujarat Lions while chasing a target of 209 runs.

Left-handed Pant scored a total of 366 runs in 14 matches at an average of 26.14 with the highest score of 97. He also joined the stylish league after getting a new ride, a Mercedes.

