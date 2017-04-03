IPL 2017: The fastest centuries in IPL history

The Indian Premier League has been the stage of some of the most incredible batting performances you will ever see. Many overs have gone for more than 25 runs in in the nine editions of the tournament so far. This has resulted in some of the most awe inspiring centuries being brought up by the batsmen. As the start IPL 2017 draws closer, lets take a look at some of the fastest centuries in the tournament.

1. Chris Gayle: 100 in 30 balls

The Jamaican’s name is one that is synonymous with big hitting. His ‘Gayle-storms’ have many a times been the sole reason why Royal Challengers Bangalore have won matches or put together massive totals. The most brutal of them came in 2013 against Pune Warriors. Gayle smashed a 100 in 30 balls, the fastest in IPL and rounded off his innings with 175 off 66. This was also the highest individual score in the shortest format of the game.

2. Yusuf Pathan: 100 from 37 balls

Yusuf Pathan (Source: AP/PTI) Yusuf Pathan (Source: AP/PTI)

When he was at his best, the sight of Yusuf Pathan walking down the pavilion with his batting gear would have been daunting for the opposition bowlers. His 100 off 37 balls typified his gung-ho approach to batting. However, Mumbai Indians had set a big target and Rajasthan Royals could not reach it once Pathan was dismissed for the same score.

3. David Miller: 100 from 38 balls

David Miller. (Source: BCCI) David Miller. (Source: BCCI)

David Miller’s knock of 101 from 38 balls saved the match for Kings XI Punjab. RCB had set up a modest total of 145 for them to chase on a day when their batting line up consisting of the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers failed to fire. But Punjab stumbled in their chase and it took a brutal knock from Miller to take them over the line.

4. Adam Gilchrist: 100 from 42 balls

Adam Gilchrist (Source: AP) Adam Gilchrist (Source: AP)

The veteran Australian wicket keeper led the Deccan Chargers to the title in the second IPL season but their performance in the inaugural edition was right at the opposite end of the spectrum. One of the few bright spots in the first season was their match against Mumbai Indians and, in particular, their captain’s screamer of a knock. Gilchrist defied the notion that T20 cricket is a young man’s game when he hit a century off 42 balls. He ended the match with 109 off 44 and helped the Deccan Chargers knock off a target of 155 within 12 overs.

5. AB De Villiers: 100 from 43 balls

AB de Villiers brought the game against Gujarat Lions alive with a thundering ton from 43 balls. (Source: File) AB de Villiers brought the game against Gujarat Lions alive with a thundering ton from 43 balls. (Source: File)

In the 2016 edition of the IPL, AB de Villiers brought the game against Gujarat Lions alive with a thundering ton from 43 balls. He found good support and company from skipper Kohli at the other end. The duo put together 229 runs from 96 balls but AB’s ton stood out. He thwacked the Lions’ bowling to all corners of the park and finished his inning with 129 from 52 balls. Kohli, on the other hand, scored 109 from 55 balls.

