Fantastic bowlers in India, especially T20s and ODIs: David Warner

David Warner guided his team to win with an unbeaten fifty. (Source: BCCI) David Warner guided his team to win with an unbeaten fifty. (Source: BCCI)

With his team into the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised the Indian bowlers in his team for the success of the team in this year’s IPL. The defending champions defeated Gujarat Lions by eight wickets to book a spot in the playoffs.

It was top class bowling from Mohammed Siraj who took four wickets for 32 runs. India’s international player Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took two wickets to bowl out Gujarat for 154. Praising the bowling, Warner said that there are some fantastic bowlers in the country.

“Would have been (a shame if Sunrisers didn’t make it). They (the Lions) got to a flier, I was scratching my head there for a second. When we got wickets back to back, it showed the wicket was slowing a bit. There is some fantastic bowling units around in the country. It shows what talent you have here, especially in the T20s and ODIs,” said Warner.

Warner made an unbeaten 67 in the chase to lead his team to win but admitted that the team was under pressure before the game.

“It’s about not worrying about the next couple of games, take each game as it comes. Keep backing our skills.”

Gujarat captain Suresh Raina rued the fact that there were no experienced bowlers in his team.

“We don’t have those good experienced bowled, credit to other teams who executed their plans really well. This year was a learning point. Thanks to all the Gujarat fans, Kanpur has always been good for us. It’s a disappointing season. The groundstaff work so hard in the heat. We didn’t bat well.” he said.

