IPL 2017: Fan breaches security cover, goes down on his knees for Suresh Raina’s autograph, watch video

Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils locked horns with each other in Kanpur on Wednesday. During the match, a seemingly die-hard Suresh Raina fan managed to evade security to meet his favourite player.

With the match taking place in Kanpur, local boy Suresh Raina was cheered on by the home fans. However, one among the many fans went overboard with his love for Raina as he managed to topple the security and barriers in place to storm in the centre and meet his icon.

Before the security officials could react the fan ran to Raina and fell to his knees.He was then seen offering a white sheet of paper and pen for Raina’s autograph.

#Raina❤ Fan On Field..❤

Lucky Man😘

Raina ji all r with u…..

n support u always😘😘😘@ImRaina ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/zFZIUw45DC — Âbhî Raîna❤😉 (@Abhi_Saima) 11 May 2017

Meanwhile, in the match against Gujarat Lions, Shreyas Iyer’s 57-ball 96 and quickfire by Pat Cummins guided Delhi Daredevils to two-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in Kanpur. Chasing a target of 196, Iyer and Cummins forged a 61 run partnership to guide Delhi their fifth win of the season. With both teams out from the competition for play-off spot, win against the Lions helped DD improve its standing in the points table.

