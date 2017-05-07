IPL 2017: Faf du Plessis leaves Rising Pune Supergiant to join South African camp

Faf du Plessis just managed to score 8 runs in two matches. (Source: PTI) Faf du Plessis just managed to score 8 runs in two matches. (Source: PTI)

It has been a turnover for Rising Pune Supergiant in the tenth edition of the IPL as they consolidated their place in top four after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. The Steve Smith-led side rode on clinical performances by Jaydev Unadkt and Ben Stokes to move into second spot in the points table. This was also Hyderabad’s first home defeat of the season.

However, after pulling off a crucial win over the defending champions, batsman Faf du Plessis left the franchise as the right-handed batsman is supposed to join the national team ahead of an ODI series against England.

Du Plessis took to social media as he confirmed that he won’t be available for the remaining two league stage matches. He said, ” This is what happens when u leave India…cake in your face”.

This is what happens when u leave India…cake in ur face 🙈 A post shared by Faf du plessis (@fafdup) on May 6, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

The 32-year old batsman, made only two appearances for the Supergiant this season, after he was devoid of opportunities to cement his place in the squad. In his two appearances, he could only manage to score 8 runs.

South Africa is supposed to travel to England to play a three-match one-day series, starting May 24- 29. The third and the final ODI will be played at the Lord’s.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers and David Miller of Kings XI Punjab are also expected to leave in the coming few days. De Villiers’ side is placed at the bottom of the table while KXIP find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive of making it into the knockout stage.

