Explosive batting by MS Dhoni, tweets Harsh Goenka after Rising Pune Supergiant’s win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 Qualifier 1

After MS Dhoni’s blitzkrieg knock towards the end of Rising Pune Supergiant’s innings, Harsh Goenka, brother of Pune team owner Sanjeev Goenka, took to twitter to convey his wishes to the former India skipper. On a message on twitter he wrote,”Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals.

Pune, who had a disappointing run in last year’s IPL, have managed to turn their fortunes around as beat two-times IPL champions Mumbai Indians to make it into their maiden title.

Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals. pic.twitter.com/TFCZfC0YrH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 16 May 2017

After a stutter, Dhoni along with half-centurion Manoj Tiwary scored 41 runs in the last 12 balls to guide Pune to a defendable total of 162. Dhoni was at his lethal beat as he smashed five maximums in his knock of 26 balls.

His recent tweets of showering praise on Dhoni are in sharp contrast to what he said earlier in the beginning of the tournament. It may be recalled here that Harsh Goenka had criticised MS Dhoni and said,”Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Great move to appoint him as captain.” After this he received quite a backlash on social media. Hopefully his praises for Dhoni will yield different results this time around.

