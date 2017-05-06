IPL 2017: Every game is a crunch game, says Tom Moody

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rising Pune Supergiant in their next game. (Source: BCCI) Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rising Pune Supergiant in their next game. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday and their head coach Tom Moody has labelled this match as a crunch game. Hyderabad have already lost their clash against Rising Pune and would be seeking a revenge when Steve Smith’s side take the centre stage at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I think all these three games are crunch games. In IPL, every game is a crunch game. You cannot afford to drop any game. It’s obviously a tough match,” Moody said ahead of his side’s match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hailing Rising Pune Supergiant game play, the Sunrisers coach praised the kind of cricket they have been playing and also suggested that Hyderabad would be looking to repay what they received when they traveled to Pune.

“We know Pune are on a roll. They beat us on their turf and we love to repay the favour,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Earlier, in their last game Sunrisers Hyderabad were beaten by Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets and they would now be looking to gain momentum back in the tournament. Warner, Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh are in fine touch but it’s their bowling who hasn’t been able to chip in at crucial time in past couple of matches. Except for Bhuvneshwar and Rashid Khan no other bowler has really been able to anchor their side to a win.

On the other side, Rising Pune Supergiant are coming in this game with a win in the previous one. They have momentum with them and moreover, the kind of batting display that MS Dhoni showed agiants Sunrisers previously, the franchise side would be seeking him to replicate that when he steps out in the middle on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd