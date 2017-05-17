IPL Eliminator, SRH vs KKR: What happens if the Eliminator in Bangalore is washed out?

KKR would be praying that the showers don’t result in the cancellation of the match. (Source: FILE) KKR would be praying that the showers don’t result in the cancellation of the match. (Source: FILE)

When Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders take the field to play their eliminator at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium, Gautam Gambhir will be hoping that the clouds stay away from the ground for the duration of the match. Even if they do intervene, KKR would be praying that the showers don’t result in the cancellation of the match. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

This is because, in this year’s Indian Premier League, if the eliminator is abandoned due to rain, the match won’t be held at a later date and the team that finished higher on the points table during the league stage go through to the second qualifier. The reason for this is that there is no reserve day allotted for the qualifiers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third while Kolkata Knight Riders finished a point behind them on fourth. Hence, in the event that the match is washed out, it is SRH who will play Mumnbai Indians in the second qualifier on Friday, May 19.

This was not the case in earlier editions. In 2014, the first qualifier between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab was washed out and the match was held the very next day. The M Chinnaswamy stadium has seen many matches being curtailed or washed out due to rains. This season, the league match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad was cancelled after surprise showers lashed the city of Bengaluru.

The forecast for Wednesday in Bengaluru is thunderstorm for roughly the duration of the match but there is no indication of rain. Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping that Mother Nature, for once, follows the forecast.

