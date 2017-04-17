IPL 2017: Dwayne Bravo gives Gujarat Lions hope, uploads video of first practice session since injury, watch video

Dwayne Bravo has been out of any cricketing action since December 2016. (Source: File) Dwayne Bravo has been out of any cricketing action since December 2016. (Source: File)

The Gujarat Lions may have just got a reason to cheer as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo put out a video of himself in full training. Bravo suffered a hamstring injury when he was playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in December 2016 and has been out of cricketing action ever since.

“I’m so looking forward to getting back on the park again feels good to be a part of full training again,” the West Indian tweeted along with a video of himself in training.

I’m so looking forward to getting back on the park again feels good to be a part of full training again #champion #djbravo #recoveryjourney pic.twitter.com/Rs3QUnAVDd — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) 17 April 2017

Captain Suresh Raina and coach Heath Streak have pointed out on multiple that the absence of the former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has hurt the side’s chances in their opening matches. Gujarat Lions have had a less than favourable start to the season, having won only one and lost four of their opening five games.

Their most recent effort was a loss against the Mumbai Indians. It was the first time that they had lost to Rohit Sharma and co. and that has led them to being last on the league table. Gujarat failed to defend a total of 177 as Mumbai Indians, led by Nitish Rana’s half century, got to it with three balls and six wickets in hand. Brendon McCullum has been consistently providing starts for the Gujarat Lions which they have converted into big totals on a few occasions. But the ordinary outing with the ball has hurt their cause and it’s something which will receive a massive boost once Bravo returns to action.

