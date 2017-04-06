IPL 2017: Dwayne Bravo catches up with ‘cute friend’ Anusha Dandekar

Bwayne Bravo with Anusha Dandekar. (Source: Instagram) Bwayne Bravo with Anusha Dandekar. (Source: Instagram)

Gujarat Lions are yet to begin their campaign in Indian Premier League’s tenth season but the team is all set to rock the tournament again. They are up against Kolkata Kinght Riders on Friday for the first match for both teams. But before the first match, players are excited about it.

Dwayne Bravo, one of IPL’s most successful cricketers, is also back in India for IPL. Part of the Lions squad, he is expected to miss the first week of action due to his hamstring injury which he sustained during Big Bash League.

But, Bravo is enjoying his time in India. In a pictured he shared on his Instagram account, Bravo is seen with presenter Anusha Dandekar and also called her “cute friend.” Bravo wrote that he is giving an interview to Dandekar.

Bravo was part of the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings for previous eight editions of IPL before the team was banned. He played the last season for Gujarat Lions.

Though Bravo was very successful for CSK, he could not repeat that success for Gujarat. He was given the role of an all-rounder for Lions but he failed to perform it to expectations.

Gujarat Lions were table-toppers in last edition of IPL but they lost both Qualifiers to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad to crash out of the IPL 2016. They will hope to outdo their previous effort and try to go better in this season.

