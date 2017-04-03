IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils to be without Angelo Mathews for better part of the season

Apart from hamstring injury, Angelo Mathews’ return will be delayed by calf strain. (Source: Reuters/File) Apart from hamstring injury, Angelo Mathews’ return will be delayed by calf strain. (Source: Reuters/File)

The Delhi Daredevils are unlikely to get the services of Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the better part of IPL as he is yet to recover fully from his hamstring injury.

Mathews is not a part of the Sri Lankan T20 side that will host Bangladesh in a two-match T20 series starting April 4 in Colombo.

Apart from hamstring injury, Mathews’ return will be delayed by calf strain.

“At this stage I think I can say Angelo will not play the T20s,” SLC cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha told ESPN Cricinfo.

“The IPL will be affected because he has to wait for the physio and the trainer to give him the green light. He has to be 100 percent fit. Angelo has to make that call with the physio, because if he’s not 100 percent fit, we will not let him go.”

SLC is reluctant to release Mathews unless he has fully recovered because they would like him to be available for the Champions Trophy in the UK in June.

