IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils rope in Marlon Samuels as replacement for Quinton De Kock

Marlon Samuels has been roped in by Delhi Daredevils as a replacement for injured Quinton de Kock.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 27, 2017 1:21 pm
Marlon Samuels, cricket, cricket news, cricket, indian express The addition of Samuels is a good move by the DD think-tank as he adds a lot of experience in a relatively young batting unit.

Hard-hitting West Indian allrounder Marlon Samuels has been roped in by Delhi Daredevils as a replacement for injured Quinton de Kock. South African wicket-keeper-batsman was earlier ruled out of the IPL with an injury. 

The news was confirmed in a press release which said, “Delhi Daredevils have signed West Indies all-rounder, Marlon Samuels as a replacement for the injured Quinton de Kock for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. De Kock, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman, was ruled out due to injury ahead of the season. A veteran of 71 Tests, 187 One-Day Internationals, and 55 T20Is, Samuels has played for one IPL franchise in previous editions.”

The addition of Samuels is a good move by the DD think-tank as he adds a lot of experience in a relatively young batting unit. Marlon Samuels has played in the IPL before with the Pune Warriors India.

In the last match against Mumbai Indians Delhi daredevils bowled well but failed to chase a modest total of 143. Chasing 143, Delhi Daredevils never got going and lost the low-scoring IPL 2017 contest against Mumbai Indians by 14 runs. The chase was rocked early by Mitchell McClenaghan and he was ably assisted by Jasprit Bumrah. The substantial contributions for Delhi came only from the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris but it wasn’t enough for the visitors

Delhi Daredevils play the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Eden Gardens in their next match. With two wins from six matches, Delhi Daredevils are sixth in the standings.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 1:19 pm
