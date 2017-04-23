Low and behold

Despite resistance from Rabada and Morris , Delhi Daredevils never quite recovered from McClenaghan’s three-wicket burst in the powerplay. (Source: BCCI) Despite resistance from Rabada and Morris , Delhi Daredevils never quite recovered from McClenaghan’s three-wicket burst in the powerplay. (Source: BCCI)

Hit by Double T’s

How do you muck up a chase of 142? Delhi Daredevils showed us how. Mumbai Indians were of course good but to lose 6 wickets in little over 6 overs was something else altogether. The two T’s led to a few errors of the mind. The first one came in the first over when Aditya Tare decided to steal a non-existent single only to be done in by an agile Hardik Pandya who swooped in from cover for a direct hit much to the joy of the fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. “We haven’t had one (direct hit) in IPL 2017,” Rhodes would coo later.

Sanju Samson has had a good IPL so far. Timing and shot selection all have been spot on but things went awry on Saturday night. He chose to tentatively check-punch a length delivery from Mitch McClenaghan but considering how well he timed it, he could well have shown a more positive intent, and picked a shot with bit more dare. Instead, he softly punched the ball straight to Rohit Sharma at short mid-off. Shreyas Iyer too has impressed many with his guts and glory thus far but not this time. He too was tentative—a slash and a miss, an edged dab to slip, a play and a miss soon culminated to his dismissal.

A soft one at that. He shuffled to his right and got well clear of the short ball down the leg side from McClenaghan when he suddenly put his bat and gloves in the way. Edge and gone. You couldn’t blame Corey Anderson too much for by the time he was in Delhi were on the backfoot at 3 for 20 and it was officially time to be hesitant and feel those nagging doubts. He hung on the back foot and got a good ball from McClenaghan that seamed in to the left hander and pinged the back leg in front of the stumps.

The match could still have been saved if the young Pant had stayed in for a sometime. He didn’t, though, guiding a length delivery angled across him to Harbhajan in slips to leave Delhi wobbling at 21 for 5. Much like Iyer, Karun Nair too was having an iffy night out with the bat. Loose in defense, looser in attack as it turned out, it wasn’t a surprise when he got out. The ball before his dismissal was a peach of a delivery from Hardik Pandya that squared him up and rushed past the outside edge. He hung his bat away from the body next ball, looking to cut, but wasn’t in great position – the ball collided with the inside edge and fell on the stumps.

It was 24 for 6, and though the two South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris did their best, dragging the match on, keeping the crowd and advertisers happy, it wasn’t a surprise that they couldn’t finish the job for Delhi.

Restricting MI, the Zak way

The insipid chase shouldn’t take away anything from the way Zaheer Khan led his team after winning the toss and putting Mumbai in. Not only was he smart in the way he bowled, mixing up slower cutters, knuckle balls and presenting the proud seam on occasions, he led the team with great intelligence. The field-set was perfect – after a mini-discussion with the bowler Pat Cummins, he moved the deep midwicket fielder squarer. Kept signalling the fielder to keep moving until he reached just behind square on the boundary.

Next ball was a short ball, and Rana pulled straight to the man stationed at the deep. Similary, he had a deep square-leg fielder almost squarish on the boundary and had Rohit Sharma sweeping the googly from Amit Mishra straight to the fielder there. Watching the Delhi team bowl is quite a sight. The attack is of Test-match quality: Rabada, Cummins, Zaheer, Morris and Amit Mishra, and together they can test out the best. Mumbai were harassed but they paid back in some style.

