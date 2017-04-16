Latest News
IPL 2017: ‘Playing with daredevilry at long last,’ twitterati lauds DD’s performance as they beat KXIP by 51 runs

Delhi Daredevils turned in an all-round performance in their first home match of the season to blow away Kings XI Punjab.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 16, 2017 12:50 am
ipl 2017, delhi daredevils, kings xi punjab, dd, kxip, dd vs kxip, delhi daredevils vs kings xi punjab, kxip vs dd, glenn maxwell, zaheer khan, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Amit Mishra took the all-important wicket of Glenn Maxwell. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Chasing a target of 189, Kings XI Punjab could make only 137 runs for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of 20 overs. It was the first home match of the season for Delhi Daredevils and they dominated Punjab in every department of the game. Chris Morris took two wickets in the last over and ended the match with three scalps while Sam Billings was the highest scorer for the Delhi Daredevils with 55 off 40 balls.

Delhi Daredevils got off to a steady start as openers Sam Billings and Sanju Samson put up a partnership of 53 runs and ensured that they don’t give away a wicket in the first five overs. Samson was the first to go and he was quickly followed by Karun Nair. But Billings managed to strike up another partnership with Shreyas Iyer and in the process, got to his second IPL half-century. It was in the last two overs that the most damage was done as Corey Anderson and Chris Morrison, later Pat Cummins, smashed 35 runs off them to set a formidable target of 189 for Kings XI Punjab to chase.

Punjab could never get their chase going. Only Hashim Amla could threaten the opposition in the top order and he too could not survive for long as he became Morris’ first victim of the day. The wickets of big-hitters Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan and David Miller all but confirmed Punjab’s fate in the match. Axar Patel scored a defiant 44 before falling to Morris off the last ball of the match.

Here are a few reactions to the match: 

Glenn Maxwell showed his class after the match by tweeting an apology to the Kings XI Punjab fans:

This result means that Delhi Daredevils have won two of their first three games of the season while Kings XI Punjab have got two wins and two losses.

