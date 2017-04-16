IPL 2017: All-round Delhi Daredevils cruise to 51-run win over Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Daredevils dominated Kings XI Punjab in all departments of the game to win the match by 51 runs. (Source: IPL) Delhi Daredevils dominated Kings XI Punjab in all departments of the game to win the match by 51 runs. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils dominated Kings XI Punjab in every department of the game to inflict a 51-run loss on them. Sam Billings was the top scorer for the Daredevils with 55 runs off the 40 balls but it was their bowling attack that once again stifled the opposition. Chris Morris took three wickets while Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Nadeem got two apiece. Amit Mishra and Corey Anderson also chipped in with a wicket each.

Delhi Daredevils got off to a steady start as openers Sam Billings and Sanju Samson put up a partnership of 53 runs and ensured that they don’t give away a wicket in the first five overs. Samson was the first to go and he was quickly followed by Karun Nair. But Billings managed to strike up another partnership with Shreyas Iyer and in the process, got to his second IPL half-century. It was in the last two overs that the most damage was done as Corey Anderson and Chris Morrison, later Pat Cummins, smashed 35 runs off them to set a formidable target of 189 for Kings XI Punjab to chase.

The visitors never got going in their chase chiefly due to the superiority of Delhi Daredevils’ bowling attack and their tight fielding in the first five overs. Hashim Amla was the only man in the top order who threatened the bowlers but he too couldn’t survive and became Morris’ first victim of the day. Shahbaz Nadeem took the wickets of Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha first up to put Delhi on the front foot. After big hitters like Glenn Maxwell, David Miller and Eoin Morgan were dismissed Punjab’s fate looked decided. Axar Patel put up a valiant act of defiance and scored 44 runs. He was the man who faced the last delivery of Punjab’s innings and went down to Chris Morris.

This result now means that Delhi Daredevils have won two of the three matches that they have played thus far this season while Kings XI Punjab have two wins and two losses.

