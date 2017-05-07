IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils’ chances to qualify for play-offs hang by the thread

Delhi Daredevils’ next match is on May 10 against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur. (Source: PTI) Delhi Daredevils’ next match is on May 10 against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur. (Source: PTI)

In 2008, the Delhi Daredevils was a formidable unit led by Virender Sehwag, who knew to make ways in the IPL top four spot. But who would have imagined the downfall Delhi would face after those two remarkable seasons. Delhi’s struggle has been consistent over last eight years with team combination going for a toss in every season.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The start in this year’s IPL was not bad as Delhi clinched two very convincing victories against the Rising Pune Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders by 97 and 51 runs in respective matches. Delhi openers — Sam Billings and Sanju Samson provided a deadly combination in the starting of the season.

Samson has continued his form in selected matches but has always lacked support from the top order with Karun Nair failing big time to perform this season. Another Delhi youngster Shreyas Iyer has not lived up to the expectations, playing some cameos in few matches.

By far Delhi’s best batsmen this season, Rishabh Pant has been in formidable touch but has struggled in being consistent for the side. Delhi’s fully talented batting line-up has not lived up to the expectations which have cost them heavily in the points table, pushing them on the sixth spot.

The experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been a flop in his three matches with no show from the bat and failed bowling performance. The Delhi side has always lacked a consistent quality all-rounder which could steal the match in a whisker for the team.

Although, the new Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has performed well in both departments with some fiery hitting in the end overs pushing Delhi’s total to 200. But the major concern for Delhi has again been their bowling where lack of consistency has been constant.

The Delhi captain Zaheer Khan has not been able to fire with the ball and was also ruled out in the last two matches. Delhi’s pace battery including the Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummins and Mohammad Shami has not been effective in death overs, giving away plenty of runs all around the park.

Daredevils’ next match is on May 10, against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur followed by the next game against Rising Pune Supergiant and then Royal Challengers Bangalore to conclude the group stage.

To progress, they will have to win their remaining three games and hope other results go their way. Zaheer said they would not be stressing over the various permutations, but just look to give their best and improve with each game.

