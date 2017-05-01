IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan to miss Sunrisers Hyderabad match due to hamstring strain

Zaheer Khan to miss next game. (Source: PTI) Zaheer Khan to miss next game. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan won’t be available for the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad that is scheduled to take place in Delhi on Tuesday. The former Indian fast bowler suffered a hamstring strain during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and he will now be monitored. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In Zaheer’s absence, it would be Karun Nair who will lead Delhi Daredevils in this upcoming game. The left-hand bowler has joined the big list of players who have sustained an injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Recently, Gujarat Lions’ Andrew Tye got injured while fielding for his side while Dwyane Bravo who was a part of the Gujarat side was ruled out of the competition after being unfit.

He got injured during the last Big Bash League in Australia in December 2016. The West Indies all-rounder didn’t play a single game in this edition.

Khan has played a total of 7 games in this season and has dismissed 7 batsmen so far in the competition.

Delhi displayed one of the most dismal batting shows in this season of the IPL against Kings XI Punjab when they were bundled out for 67 runs in Mohali. Only three batsmen managed to get into the double figures while Corey Anderson top-scored with 18. Later Martin Guptill scored a half century during the chase as Kings XI Punjab achieved the score with 10 wickets in hand.

Delhi Daredevils are presently placed at the bottom of the table with only 2 wins from 8 games under their belt. With four points in the kitty, it now seems pretty difficult for the Delhi to make it to the playoffs.

