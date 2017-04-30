Delhi Daredevils bowled out for 67, horror show with bat continues: Who said what on Twitter

Karun Nair, leading Delhi Daredevils in absence of injured Zaheer Khan, scored just 11 runs. (Source: BCCI) Karun Nair, leading Delhi Daredevils in absence of injured Zaheer Khan, scored just 11 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils staged another listless performance with the bat as they were bundled out for just 67, their lowest IPL total, against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday. After put into bat first, Delhi top-order failed to get going and the visitors lost plenty of wickets inside the powerplay. Sandeep Sharma ran through the top three and put Delhi on the mat in the first six overs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Young guns Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant struggled against the movement off the pitch and didn’t make an impression with the bat. Stand-in skipper Karun Nair too was back in the hut without a substantial score against his name. Nair (11), Corey Anderson (18) and Kagiso Rabada (11) were the only three batsmen to get in to double digits as their entire team was folded for just 67 runs.

Sandeep finished with 4/20, his best figures in the tournament so far, and was ably assisted by Axar Patel and Varun Aaron who picked two wickets each. Mohit Sharma and skipper Glenn Maxwell also took one wicket each.

67? No? Wasn’t a minefield, there was no threat…… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 30 April 2017

Hurtling from one problem to another. #Daredevils. Been an excellent day for Sandeep Sharma — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 30 April 2017

#DD 67

Dear Rahul Dravid,

These guys don’t deserve you. Sad to see the spineless performance that belittles allnyour effort. #KXIPvDD — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) 30 April 2017

Another brilliant spell by @sandeep25a 👏🏼despite d fact u had major injuries before d season,d way u r performing is outstanding #KXIPvDD — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) 30 April 2017

How nice was that by @Gmaxi_32 ! Over spin from off spinners in T20 is so good to watch!! @IPL#KXIPvDD — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) 30 April 2017

It should be a comfortable chase for Kings XI Punjab and Delhi now need to seriously need to get their act right with the bat. This approach won’t help them make the play-offs.

