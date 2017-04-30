Latest News

Delhi Daredevils bowled out for 67, horror show with bat continues: Who said what on Twitter

Sandeep Sharma's four-wicket haul helped Kings XI Punjab bundle out Delhi Daredevils for just 67 in 17 overs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 30, 2017 5:49 pm
Karun Nair, leading Delhi Daredevils in absence of injured Zaheer Khan, scored just 11 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils staged another listless performance with the bat as they were bundled out for just 67, their lowest IPL total, against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday. After put into bat first, Delhi top-order failed to get going and the visitors lost plenty of wickets inside the powerplay. Sandeep Sharma ran through the top three and put Delhi on the mat in the first six overs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Young guns Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant struggled against the movement off the pitch and didn’t make an impression with the bat. Stand-in skipper Karun Nair too was back in the hut without a substantial score against his name. Nair (11), Corey Anderson (18) and Kagiso Rabada (11) were the only three batsmen to get in to double digits as their entire team was folded for just 67 runs.

Sandeep finished with 4/20, his best figures in the tournament so far, and was ably assisted by Axar Patel and Varun Aaron who picked two wickets each. Mohit Sharma and skipper Glenn Maxwell also took one wicket each.

It should be a comfortable chase for Kings XI Punjab and Delhi now need to seriously need to get their act right with the bat. This approach won’t help them make the play-offs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
TODAY

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi