IPL 2017. DD vs SRH: We gave a lot of runs in the first six overs and didn’t pick early wickets, says Yuvraj Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a defeat against Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday in Delhi after the home side chased down the target of 186 runs to win by 6 wickets and moved to sixth position in the points table. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Hyderabad batsman Yuvraj Singh during the post match conference said that the team missed out on picking up early wickets as well as gave away a lot of runs in the first six overs that proved a reason for their defeat. “We gave a lot of runs in the first 6 overs and dropped the catch. Early two wickets would have been a key. I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs. All of their guys got 30-40 runs. We didn’t pick enough wickets. You need to pick up wickets in the middle otherwise it becomes hard especially when the dew came in later the ball was coming nicely on to the bat.”

Yuvraj who scored a half-century in this match talked about his own batting and how crucial were these runs for himself and his team as he hadn’t got much chances to bat in the last 3-4 innings.

“It was important for me to get some runs. Last three-four innings, I didn’t get enough time in the middle and I think the wicket was a bit tougher in the first innings. The ball was gripping a little and I just thought that I will just play till the last 16 and then attack in the last 4. I was lucky that I got dropped and I was able to catch in the last 4 overs,” the left-handed batsman told the media.

Talking about Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj said that once the left-arm fast bowler is back in the squad, the team would look more stronger and balanced. “We really rely on Bhuvi and Rashid so I think once Ashish is fully fit hopefully our team will look more stronger,” he added.

