IPL 2017, DD vs SRH: Virender Sehwag accepts Sunny Leone’s challenge for ‘Masala Commentary’

Virender Sehwag is ready for IPL match commentary between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag is ready for IPL match commentary between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: Express Photo)

As Delhi Daredevils prepare to host Sunrisers Hyderabad for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, Virender Sehwag promises ‘hatt ke’ commentary for the clash. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Sehwag and Sunny Leone will be doing commentary for the clash between the two teams and both look ready and excited for the game.

Sehwag wrote to Leone on Twitter, “Aao zara hatt ke commentary karein. See you at 8PM on @UCNews_India app! @SunnyLeone ji..r u ready? #MasalaCommentary”

Leone gave an equally excited reply to Sehwag’s challenge. “Haanji Viru paaji…am ready. Let’s rock the #MasalaCommentary tonight. Guys, are you ready as well?”

Sehwag, who is the Head of Cricket Operations at Kings XI Punjab, used to represent DD earlier and played 86 matches for them. He took up the challenge put forward by Leone, who was looking for a partner for her next commentary, last week on Twitter.

Hi guys,I’m looking for a cricket legend as partner for my next #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India .Any suggestions? http://t.co/GVdEtaX2ur — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 30, 2017

Hmm..commentary is going to be really Funny with Sunny. I am ready, aap bhi taiyaar ho jao! Dhamaka ho jayega, kyun?

:_) http://t.co/SxMSleWQKP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2017

The defending champions are having a good run this season, sitting on the third position while the hosts sit at the bottom with a miserable record. The visitors emerged victorious in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with David Warner’s century.

Hyderabad will expect to continue their form against Delhi, who have been facing batting concerns. Rahul Dravid’s boys would be eager to pull off a decent performance on Tuesday night to keep any little chance of qualifying alive.

