IPL 2017, DD vs SRH: Disappointed that I wasn’t able to pick more wickets, says Amit Mishra

Amith Mishra returned with figures of 23/1 in 4 overs against SRH. (Source: BCCI) Amith Mishra returned with figures of 23/1 in 4 overs against SRH. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday stunned defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad after they defeated them by 6 wickets at home. Delhi were playing under the captaincy of Karun Nair who was handed over the responsibility in the absence of skipper Zaheer Khan who is nursing a hamstring strain. Hyderabad after batting first posted 185/3 in 20 overs which Delhi batsmen chased down with 6 wickets to spare. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Daredevils’ spinner Amit Mishra during the post-match conference hailed the kind of batting displayed that the batsmen showed and also emphasised upon the much required improvement in fielding department.

“See we’re going match by match. We are very positive from now because we all know that we have got a very good team. It’s all about the click and we clicked today like batting and bowling, we are still struggling with the fielding. Like today, the fielding was not up to the mark. We are doing lot of things like we have a good team. We are covering all the areas but we have to be just positive from here,” Mishra said.

The leggie also talked about the kind of bowling line up that Delhi Daredevils have and executing the plans with the bat is a huge requirement for a fruitful result. A good batting performance compliments the bowling.

“What I think is, we were not able to click with the bat unlike today or the match that we played against Rising Pune Supergiant where we scored 200 runs. So if we are able to bat properly, it compliments the bowling as we have a good line up. I have said this earlier as well that you don’t get much time to think and if something or the other goes wrong and is not going your way then that pushes you on to the backfoot. You need to execute your plans perfectly in this format. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t and like today we were able to execute well with the bat and the result is here.”

Talking about the play-offs and upcoming games, Mishra said that the franchise side is focusing on one game at a time and looking at the permutation and combination, Delhi have got a good chance of going through to the playoffs.

READ: Delhi Daredevils grow spine, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets

“We are very positive about getting through to the play-offs. If we win five games, we can qualify as far as the calculation is concerned. But we are not going in such a way that a particular game is a home game or away. We are focusing on one match at a time, like in today’s game, our preparation was very good and we will try to focus on the upcoming match about what we need to improve, in the bowling or batting department. Like I said, there were lapses in the fielding in today’s game. We will try to improve on it so that it doesn’t cost on crucial time. We are just going match to match and just thinking about the next game that we have”, he added.

The Haryana bowler while talking about his own performance showed a bit of disappointment of not picking up more wickets against SRH on Tuesday night. Mishra returned with figures of 23/1 in 4 overs.

“My bowling is always like wicket-taking and I always think that if you take wickets in any format, you can pressurise other teams. Today I was mixing my pace and I’m disappointed that I was not able to pick more wickets but I bowled well, I am very happy that my team has won and we are taking this forward from here”, he told.

Delhi Daredevils who have now moved to sixth spot in the points table will now face Gujarat Lions on Wednesday at home.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd