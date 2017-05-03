IPL 2017, DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils grow spine, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Corey Anderson fired an unbeaten 41 off 24 balls, including three sixes, to see the team through. BCCI Corey Anderson fired an unbeaten 41 off 24 balls, including three sixes, to see the team through. BCCI

Yuvi provides the spark

IT’S A well known fact that Yuvraj Singh is circumspect against spinners first up. His footwork is laboured, and by and large, he looks a pale shadow of his free-flowing and pristine self. The first 14 deliveries he faced against Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla on Tuesday night perfectly summed up his travails against spin. Walking in at No.4, the left-hander had his task cut out against Delhi’s premier leg-spinner Amit Mishra. Boundaries were hard to come by, and runs were coming in a trickle. At the halfway mark of the first innings, Delhi looked like orchestrating a well chalked out plan to undo the breezy start provided by Hyderabad’s dynamic opening duo of captain David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. Yuvraj had the elegant New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for company. But on a slow Kotla track, and with Mishra bowling with guile, Hyderabad seriously needed a robust end to their innings. Just to put things into perspective, between overs 9 and 13, Hyderabad had added only 20 runs on the board. The elegant left-hander, on his part, had taken his personal tally to just eight runs from 14 deliveries. This is when Yuvraj is the most vulnerable. Several times in the past, during those crunch moments in international matches, he would get dismissed after being done in by the wiles of opposition spinners.

Fortunately for Hyderabad, that did not happen tonight. The 35-year-old was happy to bide his time in the middle, and just at the opportune moment, unleashed himself against the pace and zip of Mohammad Shami. It was a fullish delivery on middle stump, which was slammed straight over the fast bowler’s head to get him going. That shot, in many ways, was a cathartic moment. It helped Yuvraj rekindle his verve. When he followed it up with a similar full-blooded straight drive against Mishra in the following over, the Kotla got a sense of what was in store for them. In his inimitable manner, Yuvraj pulled, flicked and drove with utter disdain to bring up a majestic half century – his second in IPL 10. Losing Williamson did not deter the southpaw in anyway. In fact, with Moises Henriques, he forged an astonishing late assault, which propelled Hyderabad to 185/3. Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 70, and his unbeaten fourth-wicket stand with the Australian all-rounder yielded 93 runs, which came in just a little more than 8 overs. But Yuvraj’s stupendous efforts proved to be of no avail in the end.

A resounding turnaround

DELHI DAREDEVILS have endured some excruciating heartbreaks, having come close on several occasions during the course of their insipid campaign in IPL 10. Rahul Dravid, Delhi’s mentor, has always been a vehement advocator of youth. However, having young batting line-ups has its inherent pitfalls. For starters, they are prone to extremes. So, couple of days ago when Delhi were shot out for 67 against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, it was one of those typical instances of a collective brain-freeze, when no one in the batting line-up stood up to be counted. It was an absolute horror show after which even the generally articulate Dravid was found groping for words and excuses to defend his youth brigade. After that mauling, Delhi had their backs to the wall. They needed to win their remaining games to harbour hopes of making it to the playoffs. Up next, they were scheduled to host the rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad. Not surprisingly, they were almost written off at the halfway stage, especially after Yuvraj’s blitzkrieg. After capitulating for their lowest IPL total, could Dravid’s batsmen pull this one around? Being a home game, they would get ample support, but what were the odds that Delhi’s batting would not endure yet another brain-freeze?

Sanju Samson, the lone batsman to score a century for Delhi this year, gave them the thrust early on. A flurry of pull shots got him going. He was ably supported by till now out-of-form stand-in captain Karun Nair. An audacious ramp shot off Siddharth Kaul only showed glimpses of Nair’s untapped potential. However, as luck would have it, a rash shot from Samson did him in for 24. Rishabh Pant, who was promoted to the No.3 spot, continued with the belligerence, but both he and his captain would depart in the space of four overs to bring Hyderabad back into the game. When Shreyas Iyer departed for 33, the game was tantalisingly poised with Delhi requiring 38 runs from the final four overs. None of Delhi’s top 5 batsmen got a half century. But they all dazzled during their brief and entertaining stints, helping the team’s cause in their pursuit of 186. There were a spate of soft dismissals, but Dravid would put it all down to the impetuosity of youth. In the end, Corey Anderson and Chris Morris, Delhi’s big hitting all-rounders, saw them through comfortably with five deliveries to spare. Hyderabad missed the services of the experienced Ashish Nehra, who was out with an injury. It’s true that youngsters Kaul and Mohammad Siraj have impressed with their whole-hearted performances. But on this night, they were found wanting as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day

