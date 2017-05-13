IPL 2017, DD vs RPS: Zaheer Khan cleans up Ajinkya Rahane, picks his 100th IPL wicket; watch video

Zaheer Khan scalped his 100th IPL wicket when he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck. (Source: BCCI) Zaheer Khan scalped his 100th IPL wicket when he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for a golden duck. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils captain and fast bowler Zaheer Khan showcased his class when he sent Rising Pune Supergiant opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane packing after dismissing him for a golden duck on Friday night. Zaheer’s good length delivery that came slightly into the right-hander dismantled the middle stump behind him. This was also Daredevils skipper’s 100th IPL wicket.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Rahane came out to bat with Rahul Tripathi for Rising Pune Supergiant in Delhi to begin the chase against the hosts but he was undone on the very first delivery by the Delhi captain.

Earlier, after batting first Delhi Daredevils managed to score 168 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Karun Nair during the course showed his batting skills and stitched a 45-ball 64 that included 9 boundaries. Despite being reduced to 9/2, the home side showed resistance to Pune bowling line up. Youngster Rishabh Pant smashed 22-ball 36 and came up with another aggressive knock of his.

Marlon Samuels also chipped in with 27 runs in 21 balls. For RPS, all the bowlers except for Shardul Thakur bowled at a healthy economical rate but it was Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes who scalped two wickets apiece and also didn’t give away many runs.

In reply, Pune fell short of 7 runs to face a defeat in Delhi against Daredevils. They suffered an early blow in the form of Rahane’s wicket who was cleaned up by Zaheer but Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary provided the much-needed partnership to the visitors. Tiwary scored 60 runs as he tried his level best to keep Pune alive in the race.

Pune will now play their last match on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab while Delhi will be up against RCB on the same day.

