IPL 2017 DD vs RPS: We need to win, as simple as that, says Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan said that they come out to win a game. (Source: BCCI) Zaheer Khan said that they come out to win a game. (Source: BCCI)

Though they were not in the play-off contention, Delhi Daredevils were not going to take their remaining games easy. And they showed it with seven-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday. Even their captain Zaheer Khan said that it was important to win.

“It was important to keep winning, we wanted to put up a good show and win. It is always good to win, as simple as that,” he said. “This was a different kind of wicket, we were aiming for 170. 180-190 would be a bonus. We always knew spinners will be in play. We’ve always been in the game. The schedule in a way should have worked in our favour,” he added.

Pune were chasing a 169-run target but fell short by 7 runs as Delhi bowlers choked the run-flow in the slog overs. The Delhi defence was off to a magnificent start as Zaheer bowled Ajinkya Rahane off the first ball, a peach-of-a-delivery. “The length which I hit was perfect and Rahane committed to the stroke,” he explained.

Now Pune need to win their final game against Kings XI Punjab to qualify and captain Steven Smith that it was like a final game for them.

“We probably let a few too many runs in the field. 160 was par. Losing wickets at important times hurt us. We will take it a game at a time at the moment. You get down to the crunch time, you have to win some games. Every game is a final. We played some pretty good cricket, you can’t win every game,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd