IPL 2017, DD vs RCB: We had seven to eight close matches of which we won only two, rues Delhi Daredevils coach Rahul Dravid

Delhi Daredevils ended their campaign in the Indian Premier League with an eighth loss of the season on Sunday, finishing sixth in the points table above Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi could not produce another fiery performance with the bat as they lost their last eight wickets for 64 runs making it their second loss to Bangalore this season. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Delhi’s coach Rahul Dravid expressed his views after their final match, “I am disappointed with our performance in this season, we expected to qualify for the playoffs in starting of the season, but we had some seven or eight close matches in between out of which we were only able to win two which made it difficult for us.”

Dravid said the team had a few injuries before and after the start of the tournament as well so they had to change team combinations in many matches. “In every season a team needs eight wins to qualify, last time we had seven and this year we finished with six,” he said.

Dravid praised the youngsters in the team saying, “All the youngsters are very talented and capable of producing good performances and Rishabh Pant was great with the bat as he delivered some amazing knocks with the bat, even after his father’s demise he showed mental strength. The consistency seemed to lack a bit and I guess that they have to concentrate on.

On being asked about the top four teams qualified for the playoffs, Dravid said,”Obviously the top two teams always have an edge in playoffs as they get two chances to qualify for the final and Mumbai is performing really well collectively and finished at top of the table. Kolkata has also some amazing players who have been performing well also Rising Pune Supergiant is a powerful side with a lot of consistency and Sunrisers Hyderabad have some in-form players like David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh. So all the teams have quality and players who can change the course of the match with one special inning.”

On Delhi’s team combination and strengths, Dravid said, “Of course our side have talented and experienced batsmen with many Indian youngsters as well. In middle of the IPL Auction it is impossible to get experienced Indian players as no IPL team would release them. So we thought of backing up our youngsters and play them with some of the experienced foreign players. But unfortunately, at the starting of the season, Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy had to pull out due to injury so we had to look for replacements and we decided to go with a more experienced bowling attack to balance the equation.”

“We had a lot of talent in our team but it was the combination of injuries at the wrong time a bit of luck going away from us in crucial matches. But then that is the way it is and there are no excuses to make as we ourselves failed to capitalise on many opportunities in the tournament,” Dravid concluded.

