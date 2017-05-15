IPL 2017, DD vs RCB: My focus was on bowling as many slower balls as possible, says Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel grabbed three wickets to take RCB over the winning line. (Source: AP) Harshal Patel grabbed three wickets to take RCB over the winning line. (Source: AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their third win this season out of 14 league matches with two coming against the Delhi Daredevils. Bangalore made a decent 161 for six with Kohli’s powerful 58 and Gayle’s blistering 48 run knock. Delhi in reply couldn’t able to cross the 160-run mark as they lost by 10 runs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

For Bangalore, Harshal Patel and Pawan Negi came to the party as both scalped three wickets each, giving Bangalore on final reason in the tournament to celebrate. Harshal Patel took three wickets for 43 runs in his four overs. After the match he spoke to Bangalore coach, Daniel Vettori, “I was really happy to get a chance to play my first match of the season, i was nervous from day before the match but then taking three wickets and finishing on top was a motivating factor for me.”

We had seven to eight close matches of which we won only two, rues Delhi Daredevils coach Rahul Dravid

Harshal Patel dismissed Shreyas Iyer, followed by Marlon Samuels’ wicket. Harshal said that it was a part of the plan as wicket was holding a bit and Marlon likes to hold onto the backfoot so he bowled a slower delivery and Marlon missed it completely.

Harshal Patel continued his impressive bowling as he grabbed the dangerous Rishabh Pant which sealed it for the Royal Challengers, on being asked about the dismissal he said,”Getting out Pant was crucial as players like him can change the course of the match so my focus was just to get him out and so i kept bowling the slower ones and hoped it would work.”

