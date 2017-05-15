DD vs RCB: It has been a season to forget, says Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore end the season bottom of the table. (Source: PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore end the season bottom of the table. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a win in their final match of IPL 2017. It was a rare reason for Virat Kohli to smile in a season that he termed as one to forget. “It’s been a season to forget, a season to reflect on,” he said in an on-air post-match interview, “We’ve got a great chance to look at all the things we’ve done wrong and refresh as a franchise.”

RCB beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The match was a dead rubber and the final league game of the season. Both teams were well out of contention for the play off spots. This was only the third victory for RCB this season.”The guys took today as an opportunity and it worked out,” said Kohli.

Kohli also talked about potential retentions for next season. “We do have guys in the 3-5 player bracket who we want to retain if that’s possible,” he said, “They’ve shown the right attitude and they deserve it. It’s just nice to end on a winning note.”

Kohli also reserved praise for the way Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan performed with the ball.

“Both Harshal and Avesh played with a lot of heart. The way Avesh rushed it onto the batsmen on this pitch, something world-class bowlers couldn’t do, was impressive,” said Kohli.

“We know Harshal’s skill set and he took three big wickets today, it’s unfortunate he couldn’t play more,” he said.

Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan lamented the lack of experience in his team, “This has been the story of the season. When we look back, we can see we needed experience in these sorts of games. When the wicket is slow, you need to go big early,” he said.

Despite the win, Royal Challengers Bangalore finish the season as wooden spooners with just seven points off 14 matches. Delhi Daredevils finish a place above them at sixth with 12 points.

