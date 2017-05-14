DD vs RCB: In final league game, Royal Challengers Bangalore end with a win

Bangalore won their third game of the season. (Source: BCCI) Bangalore won their third game of the season. (Source: BCCI)

On a pretty dry looking wicket which showed signs of breaking up, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. While Kohli would have hoped for score above 170 to put pressure on the opposition, RCB ultimately had to settle for 161/6 in 20 overs. The star of the show was Virat Kohli who smashed his fourth fifty of the season.

In what was considered to be a dead rubber between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the stage was set alight by the mighty Chris Gayle who started smacking the ball from the first over itself and quickly moved to 20 off 12 balls.

However, wily old Zaheer Khan, playing his 100th IPL game, brought his experience into play and pegged things back – courtesy of some tight bowling and smart field placings.

At the end of the power play the scoreboard for RCB read 37/1. But what was more important was that RCB had not lost wickets in quick succession. The only wicket to fall was that of young Vishnu Vinod.

From thereon, it was the Kohli-Gayle combo which steadied the ship for Rcb and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Once Kohli got the hang of the pitch he batted more freely and took a special liking for teammate Amit Mishra – whom he took the cleaners. The duo together brought up their 50 run partnership in 41 balls in 32 mins. Incidentally, it was Kohli who dominated while Gayle preferred playing second fiddle.

But just when Gayle was about explode, Shahbaz Nadeem got him out for 48.

Kohli though continued to take the attack to the bowlers and brought up his 50 – fourth of the season. But he too perished in the 17th over while trying to accelerate and played a lofted shot of Zaheer Khan. It was a slower one by Zaheer which outfoxed the Delhi boy and sent him back to the Pavillion.

A couple of wickets fell thereafter and once more the familiar RCB collapse seemed on the cards. But fortunately that did not happen as RCB played out their quota of 20 overs. A flurry of boundaries towards the end by Pawan Negi propelled RCB to a respectable total of 161.

For Delhi, the bowlers did a pretty good job. Pat Cummins led the charge with a fiery spell of four overs where he bagged two wickets for just 21 runs. He was ably supported by Zaheer Khan & Mohammad Shami. Now the onus will be on the young batting unit of DD to take their team over the finishing line.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd