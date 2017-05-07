IPL 2017, DD vs MI: Felt like a Test batsman to play at No. 3, Kieron Pollard tells Lendl Simmons

Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons were the top scorers for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday. Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons were the top scorers for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday.

Kieron Pollard made an unbeaten 63 while Lendl Simmons smashed 66 to help Mumbai Indians crush Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs on Saturday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Simmons, who replaced Jos Buttler to play his first game, and fellow West Indian Pollard, who was promoted to No. 3, joined together to attack Delhi, whose chances of getting into the top four have reduced.

The match was followed by an interesting conversation between the two as they ask and answer each other’s questions. They speak about Simmons not getting multiple opportunities to play in this season and get talking about Pollard batting at No. 3.

Here is the conversation:

Pollard: You’ve been here for the past month or so. How have you been coping with not being able to get opportunities to play?

Simmons: I’ve been coping well. I’ve been practicing as well as gymming. I know my opportunity that comes on time. So just being myself at the end of the day.

Pollard: Saw you very well prepared enough. Very good knock. Did you feel that my presence as a fellow West Indian helped? I had given you confidence in FIFA last night so you can beat me and come out and perform for Mumbai today.

Simmons: Well I knew you would come, right. But I knew that my chance will also come. You tell me how does it feel to bat at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians.

Pollard: Great feeling. Felt like a Test batsman there, walking out to bat at No. 3.

Simmons: I must say I was a bit surprised to see you come out at No. 3 with me. But that’s a good thing since we normally bat together. What was your game plan?

Pollard: When you got out, I was very disappointed, especially after the good conversation that happened in the middle. But these things happen. My game plan after that was to just bat deep. Rohit came in and we kept the momentum going, not lose another wicket in that over.

At the end of the day, thank you for taking the shine off the ball for me and making it a lot easier.

Simmons: I must say that when you get the opportunity to bat early, you show what could happen. So hopefully looking forward to more opportunities with you batting early. What do you think about batting for No. 3 from now on for Mumbai?

Pollard: I am going back in the hotel now and will get my white clothes ready. I’ll put it under my Mumbai Indians’ clothes so that my technique is right when I come out to bat at No. 3.

