DD vs KKR: Manish Pandey’s brilliance gets praise from twitterati as Kolkata beat Delhi

Manish Pandey’s 69* helped KKR defeat DD by 4 wickets. (Source: BCCI) Manish Pandey’s 69* helped KKR defeat DD by 4 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Dardevils by four wickets in a thrilling match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi to overtake Mumbai at the top of the IPL 2017 points table. Kolkata and Mumbai are equal at 8 points but the former have a better net run-rate.

Kolkata rode on fifties from Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan to chase down a 169-run target against Delhi. Pandey remained unbeaten on 69.

Earlier, DD had a strong start after they won the toss and decided to bat. Opener Sanju Samson made 39 runs, before Umesh Yadav claimed his wicket. Rishabh Pant scored a 16-ball 38 as Delhi ended the first innings at 168/7.

KKR’s Coulter-Nile proved the most efficient with the ball as he claimed 3/22. KKR however ended the match with 169/6 in 19.5 overs, riding on Pathan-Pandey stand of 110 runs.

At one stage, KKR were 21 for the loss of three wickets but Pandey and Pathan saved them the blushes with big stand.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Great fielding effort by Samson. Zak’s funky and shrewd captaincy almost won it for DD ,but wonderful composure from Manish Pandey.#DDvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 17 April 2017

Nope Pant got it just about right!!👏#DDvKKR — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 17 April 2017

Come onnnnnnnnnnn KKR. Solid start to the tournament. Manish Pandey you are a dude. Keep this going boys @KKRiders — indrasish roy (@indrasishroy) 17 April 2017

Manish Pandey holds his nerves to take his side over the line in a tense finish. KKR win by 4⃣ wickets! #DDvKKR #CricketMeriJaan — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 17 April 2017

What a finisher this Manish Pandey is. And what a calm head! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 April 2017

At last a wicket but @iamyusufpathan may have done enough — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 April 2017

Kolkata have now won four of their five match while Delhi have won two and lost two out of their four matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd