Latest News

DD vs KKR: Manish Pandey’s brilliance gets praise from twitterati as Kolkata beat Delhi

Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan guide Kolkata to a four-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils by chasing down 169.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2017 8:41 pm
Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR, DD, DD vs KKR, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL, IPL 2017, Indian Premier League 2017, Mumbai Indians, Indian Express Manish Pandey’s 69* helped KKR defeat DD by 4 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Dardevils by four wickets in a thrilling match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi to overtake Mumbai at the top of the IPL 2017 points table. Kolkata and Mumbai are equal at 8 points but the former have a better net run-rate.

Kolkata rode on fifties from Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan to chase down a 169-run target against Delhi. Pandey remained unbeaten on 69.

Earlier, DD had a strong start after they won the toss and decided to bat. Opener Sanju Samson made 39 runs, before Umesh Yadav claimed his wicket. Rishabh Pant scored a 16-ball 38 as Delhi ended the first innings at 168/7.

KKR’s Coulter-Nile proved the most efficient with the ball as he claimed 3/22. KKR however ended the match with 169/6 in 19.5 overs, riding on Pathan-Pandey stand of 110 runs.

At one stage, KKR were 21 for the loss of three wickets but Pandey and Pathan saved them the blushes with big stand.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Kolkata have now won four of their five match while Delhi have won two and lost two out of their four matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
TODAY

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore