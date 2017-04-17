Latest News

DD vs KKR: I wish I could take Zaheer Khan back to Australia, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins said that he was "really enjoying" working with his Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan.

Pat Cummins said that he was really enjoying working under Zaheer Khan. Cummins has been an integral part of the Delhi Daredevils of whom Zaheer is the captain of. Delhi Daredevils may have lost their most recent match against the Kolkata Knight Riders but their bowling attack, consisting of the likes Zaheer, Cummins, Chris Morris and Amit Mishra has proved to be one of the most lethal in the tournament.

“I wish I could bring (Zaheer Khan) back to Australia with me,” he said in press conference after Delhi’s loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. “I’m just really enjoying playing with him. It’s not often you get a bowler as a captain and especially such an experienced one,” he said. Delhi Daredevils are currently placed third in the league table with twi wins out of the four games they have played and their bowling attack is one that seems to be one of the most effective among all IPL teams. Cummins said that Zaheer makes sure that he remains free and asks him to not worry about field placements and conceding boundaries. “You want to bowl a yorker, bowl a yorker. You want to bowl a bouncer, bowl a bouncer,” he said as he described the conversations he has with Zaheer in the middle.

Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan’s partnership helped Kolkata Knight Riders chase down a target of 169 set by the Delhi Daredevils in a thriller at the Eden Gardens. Cummins conceded that his team may have got it wrong tactically after they managed to get three wickets in the first three overs itself.

