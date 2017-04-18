Latest News

DD vs KKR: All worth in the end, says Nathan Coulter-Nile after successful return to cricket

KKR's Nathan Coulter-Nile was pick of the bowlers for the visitors in their four-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2017 4:02 pm
DD vs KKR, KKR vs DD, IPL 2017, IPL, Indian Premier League, nathan coulter nile, nathan coulter nile kkr, cricket news, cricket, sports news, sports Nathan Coulter-Nile returned with figures of 3/21 for Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: AP)

After playing a leading role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ four-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils, seamer Nathan Coulter-Nile said it wasn’t easy to return to cricket after the injury lay-off. In the hard-fought contest at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday, Coulter-Nile was pick of the bowlers from both teams with figures of 3/23. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Making a comeback from injury, I had to focus on my role. Getting back was tough, it was long time out of the game. Probably it was hard years of my life. Playing T20 cricket, doing well and contributing to the win, all worth in the end,” the Australian said at the post-math press conference.

Delhi Daredevils, after electing to bat first, were off the blocks in brisk fashion but the seamer, along with Sunil Narine, pulled things back for the visitors and didn’t allow the hosts to post a formidable total. Chasing the 169-run target, KKR were in all sorts of trouble at 21/3 but Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan combined well to stitch a match-winning partnership.

“We back our top-6 batsmen and losing one or two wickets at the top does not really bother us. Yusuf (Pathan) and Manish (Pandey) have been doing well and we back our middle and lower order to come good even if we lose wickets at the top,” said Coulter-Nile.

It wasn’t a good at the office for seamer Umesh Yadav as he was taken to the cleaners by young batsman Rishabh Pant. The left-hander hit Umesh for 26 runs in an over, including three sixes and two fours. Coulter-Nile backed the Indian seamer and said the batsman got away.

“I don’t think Umesh went wrong. He had had his plans, he tried to execute them but sometimes in T20 a batsman gets away.”

With Chris Lynn ruled out due to injury, KKR continue to experiment at top of the order. Coulter-Nile said it could continue for sometime as the management is “still looking at things”.

“We were banking on Chris Lynn to set us up at the top of the order. So in his absence someone or the other would have to do the job and we are still looking at things.”

