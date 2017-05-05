DD vs GL: One of the best partnerships I’ve ever seen, says Karun Nair

Karun Nair called the partnership of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson ‘amazing performance’. (Source: AP) Karun Nair called the partnership of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson ‘amazing performance’. (Source: AP)

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson stood out with the second best partnership of Indian Premier League so far as Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by seven wickets.

Pant and Samson made a sensational 143-run stand, the best ever for Delhi as stand-in captain Karun Nair was all praise for them.

Nair called it an amazing performance and one of the best partnerships he has ever seen. He said, “Amazing performance, one of the best partnerships I’ve ever seen.”

Delhi scored 214/3 and won the match with 15 balls to spare.

Nair said that the team has to give their all from the first ball when they have a big target to chase. “You can’t have a plan when you’re chasing that much, just have to go from ball 1.”

“We spoke about playing with freedom and not worrying about the fear of failure. The fear of getting out goes out the way, you then just watch and hit the ball,” he said.

Pant, who was declared the Man of the Match, said that he seeked to utilise the bad balls. “We always thought if we get a bad ball, we’ll utilise it. If we get three good balls, we’ll go for sixes.”

Losing team captain Suresh Raina also praised Pant and said that he batted very well. “It is Pant’s day, he batted very well. Important to bowl dot balls, we tried everything, slower balls, the ball was reversing but that time, the game was over,” he said.

“206 was defendable. We didn’t bowl really well. We don’t have that experience with the old ball. Tye has done well, Bravo isn’t there. They’re the future of the Indian team. We were 20-runs short,” he added.

