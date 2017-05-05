DD vs GL: Rishabh Pant’s innings one of the best in the IPL, says Sachin Tendulkar

Rishabh Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) set the second best partnership in the IPL. (Source: PTI) Rishabh Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) set the second best partnership in the IPL. (Source: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Delhi Daredevils destroying Gujarat Lions on Thursday and called it the best innings so far in all seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi, who won the toss and elected to field first, won by 7 wickets, with 15 balls remaining after Gujarat set a target of 208/7.

Rishabh Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) set the second best partnership in the IPL of 143 runs and the best for Delhi Daredevils.

The result pushed Gujarat Lions out of IPL 10.

The knock garnered reactions on social media including cricket legend Tendulkar’s who wrote, “One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL and that includes all 10 seasons.”

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/SGv3YuXwJ5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 4 May 2017

Pant-storm in Delhi #IPL — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 4 May 2017

Love watching @RishabPant777 what a talent 👀👏🏻 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) 4 May 2017

15 sixes. This is book cricket or what! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 May 2017

In contrasting styles, the elegance of Samson and the power of Pant has made this a captivating session. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 May 2017

Strike when the iron is hot. Play a youngster when he’s in Red Hot Form. I’d pick Pant for the Champions Trophy. Will you? #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 4 May 2017

The future star of Indian cricket batted wearing 777 no: shirt for @DelhiDaredevils.Well batted @RishabPant777 #DDvGL.Sad to miss a 100 @IPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 4 May 2017

97 runs of clean striking! What a magical show by Pant to set up the momentum for the Daredevils. #DDvGL #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 4 May 2017

