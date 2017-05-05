Latest News

DD vs GL: Rishabh Pant’s innings one of the best in the IPL, says Sachin Tendulkar

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson's partnership of 143 runs led Delhi Daredevils to beat Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 5, 2017 12:28 am
DD vs GL, Rishabh Pant, Pant, Sanju Samson, Samson, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Dale Steyn, IPL 2017, IPL 10, Indian Premier League, cricket stories, cricket, sports stories, Indian Express Rishabh Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) set the second best partnership in the IPL. (Source: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Delhi Daredevils destroying Gujarat Lions on Thursday and called it the best innings so far in all seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi, who won the toss and elected to field first, won by 7 wickets, with 15 balls remaining after Gujarat set a target of 208/7.

Rishabh Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) set the second best partnership in the IPL of 143 runs and the best for Delhi Daredevils.

The result pushed Gujarat Lions out of IPL 10.

The knock garnered reactions on social media including cricket legend Tendulkar’s who wrote, “One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL and that includes all 10 seasons.”

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

 

