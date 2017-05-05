IPL 2017, DD vs GL: If the ball is bad you have to punish it, that’s what I’m doing, says Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant hit nine sixes in his blistering knock. (Source: PTI) Rishabh Pant hit nine sixes in his blistering knock. (Source: PTI)

Rishabh Pant made an absolute mockery of the Gujarat Lions bowling during his blistering 97 runs from 43 balls knock on Thursday to help Delhi Daredevils chase down a target of 209 runs. During the course of his inning, he hit six fours and nine sixes and enjoyed superb support from an equally explosive Sanju Samson who scored 61 from 31 balls. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Delhi produced an all-round explosive show that saw them eight fours and 20 sixes while conceding just 35 dot balls. With such remarkable numbers, it should come as no surprise that Delhi reached the target with 15 balls to spare and won by 7 wickets. The victory also keeps Delhi in the hunt for playoffs and all but shut the door on Gujarat’s aspirations of the same.

Pant’s knock did not see any extravagant shots but a perfect example of good, clean hitting after timing the ball with the middle of that bat. The innings drew praise from many including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who called it one of the best IPL knocks he’s seen. On his part, Pant acknowledged that he was just going after poor deliveries. “If I see the ball and it is there to be hit, I’ll hit it. I wasn’t thinking that I would get out. If the ball is bad you have to punish it, that’s what I’m doing,” he said in the post-match press conference.

In the end though, Pant couldn’t add three runs to his score and notch a century. As he tried to attack Basil Thampi in the 15th over, he picked up an outside edge which was comfortable take for wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. A disappointed Pant looked distraught as he stayed at the crease for a few seconds before walking back to the dugout. Lions’ captain Suresh Raina walked up to him then and patted him on the back for a job well done and possibly to offer support to the 19-year-old.

For Pant, though, it was all about reaching the target as quickly as possible. “I was not thinking about the three runs. I was thinking about chasing down the total as quickly as I can,” he said.

After numerous changes to the side and in the batting order, Pant said the chance to play higher up the order has helped his batting. “You can see earlier I was coming in to bat later and had less time. I was coming in after 15 overs. Now I have full time to settle down and then play my shots,” said Pant who now has 281 runs in 10 matches.

