IPL 2017, DD vs GL: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson help Delhi Daredevils to second highest run chase

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson put together 143 runs for the second wicket. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson put together 143 runs for the second wicket. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Rishabh Pant scored 97 runs and Sanju Samson chipped in with 61 runs to help Delhi Daredevils chase down a mammoth 209 runs with three balls to spare. The run chase is only the second highest in IPL history, just behind Rajasthan Royals’ record of 215 against Deccan Chargers. The young DD batsmen put together 143 runs for the second wicket to take the match away from Gujarat’s reach and seriously dent their hopes of making the playoffs while keeping themselves in the hunt. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In perfect example of throwing the kitchen sink, Gujarat tried to throw everything at Pant and Samson but they replied not just with defensive shots but with mammoth sixes. In fact, Delhi finished with a staggering 20 sixes in the match with nine coming from Pant and seven from Samson. No surprise then that Suresh Raina, captain of Gujarat Lions, lauded the duo for taking the game away from them. “Pant day, he batted very well. Important to bowl dot balls, we tried everything, slower balls, the ball was reversing but that time, the game was over. They’re the future of the Indian team. We were 20-runs short,” he said.

At the end of it all, Delhi never looked flustered or uncomfortable during a massive chase on paper with Samson and Pant deserving all the credit for that. The win keeps Delhi still in sixth but improves their net run rate and dims Gujarat Lion’s chances of making the final four.

