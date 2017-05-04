Latest News
  • IPL 2017, DD vs GL: Corey Anderson takes a brilliant catch to get rid of Dinesh Karthik, watch video

IPL 2017, DD vs GL: Corey Anderson takes a brilliant catch to get rid of Dinesh Karthik, watch video

Delhi Daredevils' Corey Anderson took a stunning single-handed catch to get rid of Dinesh Karthik for 65.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 4, 2017 10:15 pm
Corey Anderson, Anderson, Anderson catch, DD vs GL, Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions, Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik, Karthik wicket, Rishabh Pant, Pant screamer, cricket stories, sports stories, Indian Express Pat Cummins congratulates Corey Anderson after he took a brilliant catch of Gujarat Lions’ Dinesh Karthik. (Source: AP)

In what looked like the catch of the season, Delhi Daredevils’ Corey Anderson took a single-handed stunning catch to draw awe from the stadium as well as thousands others watching the match against Gujarat Lions. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

While Pat Cummins bowled a slower to Dinesh Karthik, Anderson stayed calm, moved back and waited to take a jaw-dropping catch with his strong hand, which just looks unbelievable.

The New Zealand all-rounder kept his eyes on the ball, stretched his hand to take a beauty of a catch as Karthik was dismissed for 65, the second best batting performance of the match so far after Suresh Raina’s 77.

Later in the day, Rishabh Pant ran three-fourth the distance to the fine leg boundary to produce a screamer. He dove forward as the ball landed in both his hands to get rid of Aaron Finch for 27.

GL posted 208/7 after Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to field first.

Anderson’s catch drew immediate reaction from fans on social media who praised the 26-year-old for his brilliant catch. Here are a few reactions:

 

 

 

Sixth placed Delhi won the last match on Tuesday against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla after successfully chasing down a 186-run target.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru