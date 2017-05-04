IPL 2017, DD vs GL: Corey Anderson takes a brilliant catch to get rid of Dinesh Karthik, watch video

In what looked like the catch of the season, Delhi Daredevils’ Corey Anderson took a single-handed stunning catch to draw awe from the stadium as well as thousands others watching the match against Gujarat Lions. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)
While Pat Cummins bowled a slower to Dinesh Karthik, Anderson stayed calm, moved back and waited to take a jaw-dropping catch with his strong hand, which just looks unbelievable.
The New Zealand all-rounder kept his eyes on the ball, stretched his hand to take a beauty of a catch as Karthik was dismissed for 65, the second best batting performance of the match so far after Suresh Raina’s 77.
Later in the day, Rishabh Pant ran three-fourth the distance to the fine leg boundary to produce a screamer. He dove forward as the ball landed in both his hands to get rid of Aaron Finch for 27.
GL posted 208/7 after Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to field first.
Anderson’s catch drew immediate reaction from fans on social media who praised the 26-year-old for his brilliant catch. Here are a few reactions:
Sixth placed Delhi won the last match on Tuesday against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla after successfully chasing down a 186-run target.
