DD vs GL: ‘Bhaiya zada socho mat bas marte raho’, Rishabh Pant to Sanju Samson during 209-run chase

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson forged a 143 run partnership to steer Delhi to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat. (Source: IPL) Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson forged a 143 run partnership to steer Delhi to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils youngsters Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson came together to rescue their side and chase down a stiff target of 208. Pant, who demolished Gujarat’s bowling line with his brilliant batting, missed out from his maiden IPL century by just three runs. However the 143 run partnership between Pant and Samson helped Delhi earn two crucial points to be in the hunt for play-offs.

In an interview with iplt20.com, Pant revealed what was going on in the middle, while talking to team mentor, Rahul Dravid. “Bhaiya jyada socho mat, bas maro (don’t think too much, just hit), I think that really helped me to go on. Enjoyed batting with him,” he said.

Post the commanding win, both batsmen – along with mentor Rahul Dravid – reflected on run-chase as Rahul Dravid said,”Well boys I’m glad that when you were growing up you have learnt by actually watching me bat,” said Dravid .

Samson, who had scored his maiden IPL century against Rising Pune Supegiant, kept the momentum going as Pant continued with his aggressive approach.

On being asked about his performance, Samson said “I was in a good nick and the atmosphere really helped. I was watching the ball really well and the mind-set was very clear. I started the innings really well. After hitting two sixes, I wanted to go for a single but he (Pant) suggested me to continue to play aggressive cricket.”

After a shaky start, Delhi have certainly found the momentum back and have won their last two league games. In the absence of Zaheer Khan, they next host table toppers Mumbai and will be hopping to continue their winning run.

