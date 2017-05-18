David Warner thanks everyone in India on behalf of family

David Warner shared his moments around India with his family. (Source: Instagram) David Warner shared his moments around India with his family. (Source: Instagram)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner thanked everyone in India for hosting him and for the warmthy shown to him and his family during the past nearly two months in the IPL and then further back to February when the Australian team landed in the sub-continent for the four-match Test series.

After the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the IPL Eliminator, the journey for the defending champions came to an end. He then thanked the supporters for coming out and egging the team on at all parts of the country. He thereafter took to photo sharing service Instagram to further thank the fans and everyone in India for making it a good time for him and his family who have been with him throughout.

“Thank you to every single person that made our time in India amazing. I can’t express how thankful and grateful I am. @sunrisershyd it’s been a privilege to be apart of this franchise and we are sorry we couldn’t get the job done this year but we tried our best. Good luck to the remaining teams. Thanks also to all our fans out there, with out your continued support we would not be able to play the game that we love,” he wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of himself with his two daughters – Ivy Mae and Indi Rae and wife Candice Falzon.

Warner will now join Australia for the Champions Trophy that begins on June 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd