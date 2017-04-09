IPL 2017: David Warner surpasses 7000 runs in T20 cricket, fourth highest in the list

Live cricket score, IPL 2016: Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner kept SRH going into the chase of 180 runs. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Live cricket score, IPL 2016: Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner kept SRH going into the chase of 180 runs. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

A fine batting performances from skipper and opening batsman David Warner helped defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Gujarat Lions by nine wickets in the first of the two matches on Sunday.

Enroute to the victory Warner reached his half century and also joined a special group of players as he became the fourth batsman in T20 cricket to go surpass 7000 runs. Warner now shares his name with the likes of New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Australia’s Brad Hodge, who have all gone past this landmark.

Warner is known to be an explosive batsman in the shortest format of the game and has an average of over 35 and a strike-rate of over 140. He has also scored five centuries. Recently during the India-Australia Test series he was out of form but now tha the is back in his favorite format he is slowly but surely regaining his form.

In the IPL, he has only behind Chris Gayle who has the most number of runs. In the IPL as well he has smashed two centuries. In the last edition of the IPL, he was the second-highest run-getter behind Virat Kohli with 848 runs.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the defending champions of Indian Premier League, took on Gujarat Lions in their second match of IPL 2017 and registered a 35-run win. Skipper David Warner put a good show with the bat and guided his team to a comfortable 9 wicket win over Gujarat Lions. Young Rashid Khan bagged the Purple Cap with his three wickets in the first innings to earn his side a modest 136 runs to chase.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd