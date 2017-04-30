David Warner smashes 43-ball hundred for SRH in the IPL 2017 against KKR in Hyderabad

David Warner hit six fours and five sixes in his knock of 43 balls. (Source: IPL) David Warner hit six fours and five sixes in his knock of 43 balls. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner launched an all-out attack against Kolkata Knight Riders and hit a -ball hundred in the process. After coming out to bat with with Shikhar Dhawan, Warner took just one over to settle down before he changed gears and never looked back. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

During his belligerent 43-ball 100, the left-hander smashed seven boundaries and eight sixes to bring up his third IPL hundred. He brought up his half-century in style as he smashed Sunil Narine for a six over short third man. As he scored his third fifty of the season, he had already smashed four fours and four sixes.

Warner was ably assisted by Dhawan during that destructive stand as the Indian opener didn’t do anything silly and kept rotating the strike with the Australian. Warner, with two unbeaten 70s earlier in the tournament, came close but wasn’t quite able to get there.

Warner equaled AB de Villiers’ score as he became the eight batsmen to score the fastest century in the history of IPL. Earlier, Warner had already scored two unbeaten knock of 70 plus score in the on-going season of the cash-rich league.

Warner and Dhawan added 139 runs for the opening partnership before the later was runout by Kuldeep Yadav.

